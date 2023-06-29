WATCH: Kim Kardashian Pleads to 'Make It to 43' Amid 'Extreme' Turbulence on Private Jet

"We go down and pull back up twice and that scared me,” Kim says in a harrowing scene from the latest episode of 'The Kardashians'

The Kardashian clan got a serious scare en route to celebrate Kim Kardashian’s birthday.

In a harrowing scene from the latest episode of The Kardashians on Hulu, the family sets out to surprise Kim with a Las Vegas birthday bash at Usher’s concert. But the family encounters major turbulence on their private plane that has Kim second-guessing the plans.

In a clip that Khloe Kardashian also shared on Instagram, the jet can be seen shaking violently as the family holds on to their seats and tabletops. They realize they’re not landing when they were supposed to and the pilot keeps repeatedly bringing them higher, rather than descending. 

At one point, a voice can be heard telling Khloe, “It’s too windy so we’re going to try one more time, and if not we have to go home.” 

"We go down and pull back up twice and that scared me,” Kim said in a confessional recounting the incident, adding that she wants to “make it to 43.”

“The first time, I'm like, ‘Oh you're joking.’ Once I realized it's not a joke, we actually can't land. I was like, ‘Okay, I'm not messing with my life. Let's go home,’” she said.In a confessional, Kris Jenner says that even though she is “really good at being calm” because she used to be a flight attendant, the turbulence seemed “a little extreme tonight.”

In a confessional, Kris Jenner says that even though she is “really good at being calm” because she used to be a flight attendant, the turbulence seemed “a little extreme tonight.”

Khloe, who had her eyes closed on the plane, also admitted that she was “getting a little nervous” during the flight. 

“Dont love turbulence,” she said. “This isn't the way a party is supposed to start... this is some scary sh–." 

Keeping up with the Kardashians

HULU


While on the plane their friend says if the plane has to turn back, their plan B is to drive to The Forum, where Usher is performing.

"You make plans and God laughs," Khloe adds.

In March, Matthew McConaughey and his wife Camila also documented their experience with severe turbulence. The pair were on a commercial flight en route to Germany. Camila wrote on Instagram that the plane "dropped almost 4000 feet, 7 people went to the hospital, Everything was flying everywhere." She added, "The plane was a CHAOS. And the turbulence keep on coming."

Camila Alves McConaughey's turbulent flight
Camila Alves McConaughey/instagram

The National Weather Service considers turbulence as an “irregular motion of the air resulting from eddies and vertical currents” which can lead to “a few annoying bumps” or can “momentarily throw an airplane out of control.”

Turbulence can range from light to extreme, with light turbulence “momentarily” causing “slight changes in altitude” and “slight bumpiness” and extreme turbulence causing the plane to be “tossed violently.”

