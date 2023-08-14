Kim Kardashian Wears Pink Lace Catsuit in Behind-the-Scenes Throwback Photos from 'SNL' Fitting

Kim Kardashian is throwing it back.

The SKIMS founder, 42, shared a post on Instagram Sunday, in which she posted a behind-the-scenes look at a fitting she took part in before hosting Saturday Night Live in October 2021.

“When you don’t sacrifice for what you want, what you want becomes the sacrifice,” Kardashian captioned her post.

Kim Kardashian Wears Pink Lace Catsuit in Behind-the-Scenes Throwback Photos from SNL. Kim Kardashian Instagram

In the first photo, the mom of four modeled a pink sheer catsuit, which featured floral lace details. The outfit extended into a turtleneck and even covered the reality star’s heels.

The second image showed a close-up of Kardashian looking off to the side.

Kardashian initially posted the pink catsuit look on Instagram in October 2021.

“SNL FITTINGS,” The Kardashians star captioned the post at the time, following her hosting debut on the late-night comedy sketch series.

During her opening monologue on SNL, Kardashian wore a similar pink outfit as she roasted the Kardashian-Jenner family, with playful jabs at Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble, as well as her ex-husband Kanye West.