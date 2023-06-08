Kim Kardashian on Why Her Split from Pete Davidson Made Her Want to 'Sneak Around' with New Love Interest

Kim Kardashian is taking the good with the bad from her last relationship with Pete Davidson.

During Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, the SKIMS founder, 42, opened up about what she had learned from her nine-month romance with the Saturday Night Live alum.

"You obviously learn from every situation and the one thing I learned from last situation was the media made me feel like I was in a very serious relationship so quickly," she explained in a confessional. "I just want to sneak around a little bit. Theres nothing wrong with wanting to sneak!"

Kim and Pete, 29, began dating in fall 2021 after the reality star's hosting debut on Saturday Night Live . The romance came months after Kim filed for divorce from Kanye West following six years of marriage.

As Kim and Pete's relationship got more serious, Kanye hurled several attacks at the couple both online and in the press, including in a video for his single "Eazy," in which the rapper kidnapped, tied up and buried a claymation version of Pete.

The pair ultimately split in August 2022 after nine months. Around that time, a source told PEOPLE that Pete "has been in trauma therapy in large part" due to Kanye's threatening posts.

The comedian has since made light of the situation, joking in one of his standup routines about how he had a "really weird year" and touching upon all the insults the rapper made towards him.

Kim also addressed their breakup in a previous episode of The Kardashians, admitting she felt "a lot of guilt" after their split since Pete "went through a lot because of my relationship [with Kanye]."

Besides reflecting on her past relationship, Thursday's episode also saw Kim look towards the future as she revealed she was seeing someone new.

Kim shared the news while dining with Scott Disick, telling him how her friends recently set her up with someone who she and Scott referred to as "Drop Dead Fred."

"He so meets the standards," Kim told Scott of her new beau.

In a confessional, producers poked fun at Kim's giddiness as she texted "Fred" on her phone. "That's a lot of smiling, young lady," one producer noted before asking, "Is that Fred?"

After Kim confirmed it was, the producer joked, "Two years, my ass." Kim expressed confusion over the sentiment as the producer clarified, "[Two years] for you to be single."

But Kim insisted that she wouldn't jump into anything new, saying, "No, I'm going to be."

Kim previously revealed a long list of qualities she’s looking for in a potential suitor, which included good hygiene, "no mom or dad issues, patient, supportive," successful and has good teeth.

Another important requirement was that her “friends and family love him." She also poked fun at herself by saying she was looking for someone with “no heavy baggage," adding: "I have enough."

Her extensive list also included: "Taller than me, someone that loves to work out, a motivated person, an independent person that’s not clingy and someone with good taste... smart, kind, [has] great manners, that’s into self-care."

“I want to love their scent, even in the gym, let's get facials together, can read a room, let's do lasers, has their own s--- going on, also adaptable, I love hair, respect to others, especially when no one is watching, let's do ice baths together, teeth, good teeth,” she reiterated.

New episodes of The Kardashians drop Thursdays at 12 a.m. ET/9 p.m. PT on Hulu.

