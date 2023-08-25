Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Handwritten Note from Daughter North: ‘I Love You So Much’

Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West is putting pen to paper.

On Thursday, the SKIMS founder, 42, shared a sweet handwritten note from her 10-year-old daughter, penned during their Tokyo vacation.

“Don’t want to share it all but my heart 💜🥹,” Kardashian captioned the Instagram Story.

While only part of the note could be seen, North had included the words, “I love you so much,” and “Thank you so much,” as well as drawing a heart around the words “Dear Mom.”

The heartfelt note was written on headed paper from the pair’s hotel in the Japanese capital, the Aman Tokyo.

Kim Kardashian shares sweet handwritten note from daughter North West on Instagram. Kim Kardashian Instagram

The mother-daughter duo have been documenting their Tokyo vacation across Instagram and their joint TikTok account.

In another snap shared on her Story, Kardashian and North visited Universal Studios Japan and posed with some costumed Hello Kitty characters. The pair donned matching colorful headbands for the selfie, with Kardashian pouting and North flashing a smile.



Kim Kardashian's daughter North West meets Hello Kitty characters in Japan. Kim Kardashian Instagram

Kardashian and North have been joined in Japan by North’s pal Everleigh and her mom Ashley Yano. In a clip shared on The Kardashians star’s Story, North and Everleigh held hands as they made their way to meet the Hello Kitty characters in the theme park.

The foursome posed for a series of shots in front of some traditional architecture in the city, with a slideshow of pictures being shared on Kardashian and North’s TikTok account.



Kim Kardashian and North West visit Universal Studios in Japan, a trip which was then shared by Kardashian on her Instagram. Kim Kardashian Instagram

The slideshow was set to North’s dad Kanye West’s 2007 track “Can’t Tell Me Nothing”, and North also channeled the rapper, 46, with her outfit choice.

Paying homage to her dad, North wore an ensemble that resembled one from early in the “Stronger” rapper’s career, rocking a long-sleeved Ralph Lauren polo shirt with blue and orange stripes.

West sported the look during the era of his 2004 album The College Dropout, but it’s not known if North was wearing the exact same polo shirt.

However, during a season 3 episode of The Kardashians, Kardashian took viewers inside her storage unit and revealed that she still has all of her ex-husband’s old clothes and she is keeping them for their kids.

“It’s a mix of his actual clothes [or designs],” she said. “He just gave it to me and was like, ‘Here.’ He just doesn’t want it anymore, like he tells me to burn his stuff. He’s like, ‘Who cares, burn it.’ I thought maybe the kids would think it was so cool, so I kind of kept everything for the kids.”

Kardashian and West also share sons Saint, 8, and Psalm, 4, and daughter Chicago, 5. The mom of four filed for divorce from West in February 2021. The divorce was finalized in November 2022.

