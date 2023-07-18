Kim Kardashian, North West and Kris Jenner Have ‘Daughter/Mom/Grandma Day’ at Spa: ‘Soooo Worth It!’

The trio recently spent a day at a "scalp spa," Kim Kardashian shared in a video

By
Escher Walcott
escher-walcott
Escher Walcott
Escher Walcott is a Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE, covering stories in Entertainment, Style, Human Interest.She joins having written for several popular news publications, including Glamour, Refinery29, NYLON and Evening Standard, discussing the latest fashion trends, pop culture news, and pressing social matters. 
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 18, 2023 06:55AM EDT
Kim Kardashian, North West and Kris Jenner Have âDaughter/Mom/Grandma Dayâ at Spa: âIt Was Soooo Worth It!â
Kim Kardashian, North West and Kris Jenner. Photo:

Kim and North TikTok

Kim Kardashian is being pampered!

The SKIMS founder, 42, her daughter North West, 10, and mom Kris Jenner, 67, recently got together for a “Daughter/Grandma/Mom Day” at a Scalp spa, Kardashian shared in a TikTok video Monday.

“Scalp Spa Day at Yangsiguan. Daughter/Mom/Grandma Day! Yep, we found this place on tik tok and it was soooo worth it!” Kardashian wrote alongside some footage of the visit.

Kim Kardashian, North West and Kris Jenner Have âDaughter/Mom/Grandma Dayâ at Spa: âIt Was Soooo Worth It!â
Kim Kardashian, North West and Kris Jenner enjoyed a trip to a 'Scalp spa'.

Kim and North TikTok

At the beginning of the clip, North was seen getting a scalp massage as she sat in a chair. Mom Kardashian and Jenner, 67, meanwhile, received scalp massages as they lay on beds surrounded by steam.

A second clip showed North filming herself getting her hair washed over a basin. The 10-year-old was then treated to another scalp massage before the shampoo was washed away. 

Kim Kardashian, North West and Kris Jenner Have âDaughter/Mom/Grandma Dayâ at Spa: âIt Was Soooo Worth It!â
Kim Kardashian and North West get hair treatments at a scalp spa.

Kim and North TikTok

In the next clip, Kardashian and North flashed peace signs as North lay down by the wash basin. The mom-and-daughter duo then filmed themselves posing in front of a mirror as Jenner got her hair blow-dried.

In another clip, North flipped her hair about excitedly and was later seen with her mom and Grandma posing in matching dressing gowns.

Kim Kardashian, North West and Kris Jenner Have âDaughter/Mom/Grandma Dayâ at Spa: âIt Was Soooo Worth It!â
Kim Kardashian receives a scalp massage.

Kim and North TikTok

North’s spa trip with her mom comes after she recently got to meet her idol, TLC's Chilli.

On Sunday, Kardashian posted a series of photos of her daughter North meeting the singer, 52, on her Instagram. In the photo, Chilli had her arm around North while the two held Kardashian's dogs in the kitchen and smiled for the camera.

Kim Kardashian, North West and Kris Jenner Have âDaughter/Mom/Grandma Dayâ at Spa: âIt Was Soooo Worth It!â
North West enjoyed her spa trip with Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner.

Kim and North TikTok

Kardashian also included a photo of North dressed up as Chilli (né Rozonda Thomas) for this past year's Halloween. "Dreams do come true @therealchilli," Kardashian captioned the cute set of photos.

On Halloween, Kardashian shared several photos of North and her friends when they dressed as members of TLC. North channeled Chilli with long curly hair and an all-black outfit. The three kids sang along to "No Scrubs" together, nailing the group's look, in a TikTok video.

