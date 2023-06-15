Kim Kardashian Shares Behind-the-Scenes Glimpse of Daughter North’s 10th Birthday Sleepover Party

North West is celebrating turning double digits in style!

Kim Kardashian’s daughter marked her 10th birthday with a sleepover party with her pals, with the SKIMS founder sharing a behind-the-scenes look at the celebrations on TikTok Wednesday.

"North and her best friend Eva beginning of birthday party ✨🎈" Kardashian, 41, captioned one of three TikTok videos of the celebration, which were posted on the account she shares with her eldest daughter.

North and her friend Eva had a joint party at the Beverly Hills Hotel, complete with personalized pajamas, Hello Kitty-themed mocktails and grazing boards. In the video — set to Katy Perry’s “Teenage Dream” — North is seen sitting on a purple slumber party tent bed decorated with fairy lights and wearing pink pajamas.

The pre-teen — whose birthday is June 15 — flashed a smile as she held up a colorful flower cushion while surrounded by a basket of gifts, a Hello Kitty cushion and a personalized bag with the words ‘North + Eva’ printed on it.



The room was also filled with purple, pink and black balloons and light grey cushions printed with the words ‘North + Eva at The Beverly Hills Hotel.'

Guests at the bash were treated to a Beverly Hills Hotel-themed dessert board covered in macarons and purple chocolate-covered strawberries, as well as a mocktail menu featuring the ‘North by Northwest’ with grade soda, pop rocks and cotton candy, and ‘Eva’s Lavender Haze’ with lemonade and blueberries.

Other sweets treats included Hello Kitty Ramune Strawberry Soda and grazing boards featuring charcuterie, bread sticks, crudités and cheese.



North West's 10th birthday party. Kim and North TikTok

Kardashian’s youngest son Psalm, 4, also made an appearance at the party and was seen tucking into a strawberry before sweetly waving at the camera. The youngest son of Kardashian and ex-husband Kanye West, wore a black baseball cap with a yellow ‘P’ on it, a Johnny Cash T-shirt, black pants and boots. In a separate TikTok video, Psalm is held up by North and two friends as they pose for a photograph together.



In another video posted on Kardashian and North’s joint TikTok account, North and Eva’s friends sang “Happy Birthday” to the birthday girls as they stood in front of an impressive four-tier silver cake.

North’s cousin Penelope Disick started off the song on a microphone as her mom Kourtney Kardashian and aunt Kim watched on, also wearing personalized pink pajamas like the rest of the guests.



Kourtney, 44, could be seen proudly smiling in the background as her daughter showed off her singing skills.

Psalm West. Kim and North TikTok

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

“Happy Birthday to North and Eva,” Kardashian wrote over the video, adding a birthday cake emoji to the caption. After blowing out the candles with Eva to claps and cheers, North then said, “Wait, a speech! Happy Birthday to us.”

With the microphone still in hand, Penelope, 10, said, “Happy Birthday,” to which Kim replied, “Oh P, sing it girl!” Penelope then belted out “Happy Birthday” in a jokey way as North jumped up and down in delight and screamed "Woo!" at the camera.

As well as North and Psalm, Kim and Kanye are also parents to daughter Chicago, 5, and son Saint, 7.

North West's 10th birthday party. Kim and North TikTok

The birthday celebrations come shortly after Kim revealed North's new movie role. A new trailer for the highly anticipated animated sequel, Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie, was released on Monday by Paramount Pictures — and it’s jam-packed with action, cute puppies, and a little bit of Kim Kardashian star power.

The film, a sequel to 2021's Paw Patrol: The Movie, features Kardashian, 42, reprising her role as poodle Delores. The KUWTK alum's nine-year-old daughter, North West, is set to portray a new character: a Pomeranian pup named Mini.

The new trailer gives audiences a look at North’s character and a quick peek at Kardashian's poodle, who ends the trailer with the character-appropriate line: “You’ve got to be kidding me!”