Kim Kardashian and Daughter North, 9, Pull Off Hilarious Prosthetic Makeup Prank with Scott Disick

Kim Kardashian is passing her affinity for pranks onto her kids.

In the third episode of season 3 of The Kardashians, the SKIMS founder, 42, teams up with her daughter North, 9, and Scott Disick, 40, to play a prank on her staff and her mom, Kris Jenner, 67.

While North puts special effects makeup on her mom, Kardashian and Disick talk about what their lives would be like if they didn't become famous.

As they're chatting, North places a wig on Kardashian and lowers her voice, who then becomes unrecognizable to her nanny, her security guard, and even her daughter Chicago, 5, after telling them that she is the new art teacher, Annika.

After fooling people in Kim's house, the pranksters then decide to FaceTime Jenner and pretend that Kardashian, in prosthetics, is a girl that Disick is seeing.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In a confessional, Kardashian later says that she loves to make her daughter happy and that putting on a fake nose is worth it when North tells her she had so much fun that day.

In a scene from the second episode of the third season, Kardashian has an emotional conversation with her mom and opens up about how public drama with ex Kanye West affects their four kids — Psalm, 4, Chicago, 5, Saint, 7, and North.

"I still feel the need to not talk about it and protect it from my kids and I always will feel that way but God, if people knew," she said. "I would just never do that to my kids."

Speaking of the ups and downs of their relationships, Kardashian said she spent "hours and hours of my days as the cleanup crew." Her mom then points out that's why divorce ended up being the best option.

In a confessional, Kardashian added, "It's the hardest feeling to watch someone you really loved, and you have a family with be so different than what you knew."

Jenner reassured her daughter that "there's nothing" the family wouldn't do for her, to which she said, "I just hate that I bring the drama."

"I really do believe that one day, my kids will appreciate my silence, my understanding, and my grace, and I will try to keep it together at all times."

