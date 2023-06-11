Kim Kardashian and Daughter North, 9, Pull Off Hilarious Prosthetic Makeup Prank with Scott Disick

The SKIMS founder, her older daughter North and Scott Disick had fun playing a prank in the latest episode of 'The Kardashians'

By Hannah Sacks
Published on June 11, 2023 10:10AM EDT
kim kardashian makeup prank

Kim Kardashian is passing her affinity for pranks onto her kids.

In the third episode of season 3 of The Kardashians, the SKIMS founder, 42, teams up with her daughter North, 9, and Scott Disick, 40, to play a prank on her staff and her mom, Kris Jenner, 67.

While North puts special effects makeup on her mom, Kardashian and Disick talk about what their lives would be like if they didn't become famous.

As they're chatting, North places a wig on Kardashian and lowers her voice, who then becomes unrecognizable to her nanny, her security guard, and even her daughter Chicago, 5, after telling them that she is the new art teacher, Annika.

After fooling people in Kim's house, the pranksters then decide to FaceTime Jenner and pretend that Kardashian, in prosthetics, is a girl that Disick is seeing.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In a confessional, Kardashian later says that she loves to make her daughter happy and that putting on a fake nose is worth it when North tells her she had so much fun that day.

In a scene from the second episode of the third season, Kardashian has an emotional conversation with her mom and opens up about how public drama with ex Kanye West affects their four kids — Psalm, 4, Chicago, 5, Saint, 7, and North.

"I still feel the need to not talk about it and protect it from my kids and I always will feel that way but God, if people knew," she said. "I would just never do that to my kids."

Speaking of the ups and downs of their relationships, Kardashian said she spent "hours and hours of my days as the cleanup crew." Her mom then points out that's why divorce ended up being the best option.

In a confessional, Kardashian added, "It's the hardest feeling to watch someone you really loved, and you have a family with be so different than what you knew."

Jenner reassured her daughter that "there's nothing" the family wouldn't do for her, to which she said, "I just hate that I bring the drama."

"I really do believe that one day, my kids will appreciate my silence, my understanding, and my grace, and I will try to keep it together at all times."

Related Articles
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Believes Her Kids Will 'Appreciate My Silence' amid 'Hurtful' Drama with Ex Kanye West
Hoda Kotb and Kourtney Kardashian Barker on Monday, September 12, 2022
Kourtney Kardashian Says She Launched Lemme After Feeling 'Pressure' from Family: 'What's Your Thing?'
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West
Kim Kardashian Refuses to Be Ex Kanye West's 'Clean-Up Crew' as He Spirals Towards 'Rock Bottom'
kim kardashian
Kim Kardashian Shares a List of What She's Looking for in a Man: 'No Heavy Baggage, I Have Enough'
Kim Kardashian West (L) and Kris Jenner attend KKW Beauty Fan Event at KKW Beauty;
Kim Kardashian Says Kris Jenner Gets 'Sad' About How Fame Changed Her Family: 'What Did I Do?'
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Thinks She'd Be 'Working at Macy's' If She 'Didn't Take That Road' Towards Fame
Kim Kardashian, North West, Saint West, Chicago West, Psalm West
Kim Kardashian Shares the Heartfelt Gift She Gives to Each of Her Kids on Their Birthdays: ‘They’ll Appreciate This’
Did Khloe Kardashian Finally Reveal Her Baby Boys Name During The Kardashians Season 3 Premiere
Khloé Kardashian Admits It's Taken 'Months' to Connect with Son Tatum: 'Still Don't Have a Complete Bond'
Watch: Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner's Emotional Reaction to Bruce Jenner's Transition
Kim Kardashian Shares Lessons She's Learned from Mom Kris Jenner She Hopes to Pass Onto Her Kids
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Reflects on Parenting Challenges: 'There Are Nights I Cry Myself to Sleep' (Exclusive)
Kim Kardashian attends the Los Angeles premiere of Hulu's new show "The Kardashians"; BRUCE JENNER AND FAMILY 'FINDING NEMO'
Kim Kardashian Shares Late Mother's Day Tribute for Kris Jenner: 'I Love You Mommy'
Kim Kardashian with Chicago
Kim Kardashian Gets Called Out by Daughter's Hilarious Mother's Day Card: 'Chi Was Wrong, I Do Cook!'
north west, janet jackson
Kim Kardashian Says North West's Latest Look Feels Inspired by Janet Jackson in 'Poetic Justice'
Kim Kardashian Takes Daughters North and Chicago and Niece Penelope to a Hedgehog Café
Kim Kardashian Takes Daughters North and Chicago, Niece Penelope to a Hedgehog Cafe — See Photos!
Kim Kardashian Calls Daughter North West Her ‘Best Friend’ As She Shares Snap of Kids Snoozing With Her in Bed
Kim Kardashian Calls Daughter North West Her 'Best Friend' as She Shares Photo of Kids Snoozing
The Kardashians | Season 3 Official Trailer | Hulu
'The Kardashians' Shows Kim Kardashian Facing a 'Livid' Sister and Sobbing amid Relationship Tumult