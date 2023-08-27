Kim Kardashian Shares New Photos from Japan Trip with Daughter North: 'Our Happy Place'

Kim Kardashian is sharing more highlights from her recent mother-daughter vacation.

The Skims founder, 42, took an epic trip to Japan with her oldest child, North West, and has revealed that the country is among the pair's favorite places in the world.

“Japan is our happy place 🇯🇵♥️,” Kardashian wrote on Instagram Saturday as she shared several more photos from the girl's trip, on which they were joined by a friend of North's and the friend’s mother.

The photos featured North, 10, with the same ultra-long pink braids that Kardashian hilariously used to jump rope with in a recent TikTok video. In one of the images, North’s friend helped her carry the braids as they explored the Asian country.

In another snapshot, North was dressed in a traditional light blue kimono with her mother’s arms wrapped around her as the two posed with their friends while checking out an immersive art exhibit in Tokyo.

Kardashian also shared a photo of her and North posing in front of two life-size Hello Kitty dolls. North grinned as she and her mom wore matching oversized bows on their heads to match the dolls.



The Japan trip, which Kardashian has been posting highlights from sporadically over the last few days, saw North rock several statement fashion looks — on top of her Rapunzel-like braids.

She channeled her dad, Kanye West, as she wore a blue-and-orange striped Ralph Lauren polo shirt, reminiscent of a look the rapper, 46, wore quite often early in his career. Kanye sported a similar shirt during an appearance on MTV’s Total Request Live in 2004 amid his The College Dropout era.

It wasn’t clear whether North was wearing the exact shirt her dad wore nearly two decades ago while promoting his debut studio album, but it was certainly an homage to his style.



Several other videos from the Japan trip were uploaded on the TikTok account shared by North and Kardashian, including a “Japan photo dump” which featured several selfies of North and her friend, including a photo of the two tweens decorating cookies.

The video also showed some cute shots of North and her mom posing in front of the lit-up Tokyo skyline, as well as with several species of animals in different immersive exhibits.

Another adorable video showed North and her friend channeling Kardashian as they shared a “fit check” from one of their days in Japan. North wore socks with platform flip-flops, a pair of knee-length denim shorts and a kimono-style button-up shirt, and she and her friend both held coordinated fans and wore backpacks featuring animated characters.

