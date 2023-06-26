Kim Kardashian Is a 'New Me' After Divorce: 'My Prior Confidence Stemmed from a Having a Partner I Trusted'

Though the SKIMS founder has dealt with her fair share of emotional trauma, she claimed, "I haven't let anything really break me"

By
Esther Kang
esther kang headshot
Esther Kang
Esther Kang is a writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023 and has previously worked for publications like TMZ and TooFab.
Published on June 26, 2023 03:24PM EDT
"Kim Kardashian West" Episode 1807 -- Pictured: (l-r) Kim Kardashian West and Kenan Thompson during the "Skims" sketch on Saturday, October 9, 2021
Photo:

Rosalind O'Connor/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Kim Kardashian is in the business of reinventing herself. 

The 43-year-old Kardashians star opened up about how she’s been able to regain her sense of self and overcome various hardships following her divorce from Kanye “Ye” West in an interview with Vogue Italia

“I do feel like it's a new me,” she confessed. “My prior confidence stemmed from having a partner whose opinion I trusted so much. When that happens you kind of lose your own. Now I'm at a time where I just want to do the right thing.”

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian attend the WSJ Mag 2019 Innovator Awards at The Museum of Modern Art

Mark Sagliocco/WireImage

Now that the SKIMS founder has become more self-assured, she revealed that she’s shifted her priorities to maintaining her relationships with her friends and family. 

“I want to appreciate everything and everyone around me, mind my own business, and value my relationships with my kids,” Kardashian continued. “In terms of what I want to leave behind, I'm not the type of person who forgets about [where] she came from. I am grateful for all of it.”

Kardashian and West divorced in March 2022 after six years of marriage. The former couple began dating in 2011 and welcomed their first daughter North, 10, in June 2013. They eventually went on to tie the knot in 2014 and had three additional children via surrogate: Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4. 

Kim Kardashian Celebrates Christmas with Her 4 Kids and Niece Dream: 'Happy Holidays'
PierreSnaps

Acknowledging that she’s experienced her fair share of drama, the reality star revealed she once sought out spiritual counsel to figure out why she’s been so resilient when it comes to dealing with difficult situations. 

“I did have a reading with a medium not too long ago who said my soul had done so much soul work in past lives that the way I handle stress and pressure is now completely clear,” she recalled. “That’s why I can handle so much.”

Kardashian added, “It’s true, in times of crisis I'll get a little bit stressed out, but I'm a problem solver for a lot of people in emergency situations. So far I haven't let anything really break me.”

Earlier this month, Kardashian got candid about tuning out public opinions and why she’s guarded when it comes to rumors involving her family while chatting with Hailey Bieber on her “Who’s in my Bathroom?” series on YouTube.

“People want to believe what they want to believe and you can't change that. So it's about finding your inner peace and like, you being okay with that,” the mom of four explained. “Khloé [Kardashian] gets a lot of s— and I just get so protective of her because I feel like she gets it the worst."

She added, “And it's so frustrating and people don't ever want to take a second to be like, she's human.” 

Though the SKIMS founder does her best to exercise restraint and find “inner peace,” she admitted there are times she will respond to the social media critique.

“Every once in a while, I clap back if I'm just in the mood and I can't handle it. I'm like, ‘Dude, you know, it didn't go down like that. This is it.’ And I always have the facts,” the reality star explained.

