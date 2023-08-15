Kim Kardashian Unveils Chic New Bob Hairstyle in Video for SKIMS Campaign

Kim Kardashian is keeping things chic!

The SKIMS founder, 42, surprised fans by debuting a new bob haircut on Instagram Monday, while introducing the new SKIMS Ultimate Bra.

“Guys, I have to tell you about the craziest bra we just made for SKIMS,” Kardashian said in the clip while wearing a fitted black T-shirt and speaking to someone on her phone.

“Do you guys wear push-up bras?” The Kardashians star then asked.

Kim showcased her new bob haircut in a video on Monday. Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kardashian teased in the clip that the new SKIMS product “is going to change the game.”

“This is a total reinvention of your old push-up bra to give perfect shape, lift and fit like you’ve never seen,” she added in the caption.

“It’s kind of like a boob job in a bra,” Kardashian continued.

Fans shared their reactions to her new haircut in the comment section. “The bob is perfect on Kim omg,” one person wrote. “The hair!! She's in her 1989 era,” a second said, as someone else added, “The short hair 😍😍😍 okurrrrr.”

Others couldn’t help but liken Kardashian to her sister Kourtney Kardashian — who also sports a bob. “What about this hair looking like Kourt tho HAHAHAHA,” a fan wrote. “Hair like Kourt😂,” another said.

At one point in the video, Kardashian removed her top on camera to try on the new bra. “Just blur this out when you post it,” she jokingly said.

“I never wore a push-up bra and now…I’m going to!” she added while showing her new bra to some friends on FaceTime. “We studied so many women’s busts using 3D scans, including my own. And inch-by-inch we developed these really natural-looking cups that have a graded teardrop shape that sits seamlessly under clothing."

The mogul promoted the new Ultimate Bra from SKIMS. Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kardashian's hair transformation comes after she made a special appearance at Drake’s concert in Inglewood, California, on Sunday.



In a viral clip, she quoted her Keeping Up with the Kardashians soundbite that the rapper sampled in his single “Search & Rescue.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.



"I didn't come this far just to come this far and not be happy,” Kardashian said to sister Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny, who both also attended the concert, alongside Tristan Thompson, reported TMZ.

The SKIMS Ultimate Bra becomes available on skims.com on Thursday Aug. 17.