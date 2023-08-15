Kim Kardashian Unveils Chic New Bob Hairstyle in Video for SKIMS Campaign

The SKIMS founder, 42, showcased her new look in an Instagram video Monday

By
Escher Walcott
escher-walcott
Escher Walcott
Escher Walcott is a Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE, covering stories in Entertainment, Style, Human Interest.She joins having written for several popular news publications, including Glamour, Refinery29, NYLON and Evening Standard, discussing the latest fashion trends, pop culture news, and pressing social matters. 
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 15, 2023 07:56AM EDT
Kim Kardashian shows off new bob hairstyle in Skims video Instagram 08 14 23
Kim Kardashian . Photo:

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian is keeping things chic!

The SKIMS founder, 42, surprised fans by debuting a new bob haircut on Instagram Monday, while introducing the new SKIMS Ultimate Bra.

“Guys, I have to tell you about the craziest bra we just made for SKIMS,” Kardashian said in the clip while wearing a fitted black T-shirt and speaking to someone on her phone.

 “Do you guys wear push-up bras?” The Kardashians star then asked. 

Kim Kardashian shows off new bob hairstyle in Skims video Instagram 08 14 23
Kim showcased her new bob haircut in a video on Monday.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kardashian teased in the clip that the new SKIMS product “is going to change the game.”

“This is a total reinvention of your old push-up bra to give perfect shape, lift and fit like you’ve never seen,” she added in the caption.

“It’s kind of like a boob job in a bra,” Kardashian continued. 

Fans shared their reactions to her new haircut in the comment section. “The bob is perfect on Kim omg,” one person wrote. “The hair!! She's in her 1989 era,” a second said, as someone else added, “The short hair 😍😍😍 okurrrrr.”

Others couldn’t help but liken Kardashian to her sister Kourtney Kardashian — who also sports a bob. “What about this hair looking like Kourt tho HAHAHAHA,” a fan wrote. “Hair like Kourt😂,” another said.

At one point in the video, Kardashian removed her top on camera to try on the new bra. “Just blur this out when you post it,” she jokingly said.

“I never wore a push-up bra and now…I’m going to!” she added while showing her new bra to some friends on FaceTime. “We studied so many women’s busts using 3D scans, including my own. And inch-by-inch we developed these really natural-looking cups that have a graded teardrop shape that sits seamlessly under clothing." 

Kim Kardashian shows off new bob hairstyle in Skims video Instagram 08 14 23
The mogul promoted the new Ultimate Bra from SKIMS.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kardashian's hair transformation comes after she made a special appearance at Drake’s concert in Inglewood, California, on Sunday.

In a viral clip, she quoted her Keeping Up with the Kardashians soundbite that the rapper sampled in his single “Search & Rescue.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I didn't come this far just to come this far and not be happy,” Kardashian said to sister Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny, who both also attended the concert, alongside Tristan Thompson, reported TMZ.

The SKIMS Ultimate Bra becomes available on skims.com on Thursday Aug. 17. 

Related Articles
Ashley Graham and Husband Justin Ervin Celebrate 13 Years of Marriage During Italy Vacation
Ashley Graham and Justin Ervin Celebrate 13 Years of Marriage in Italy: ‘13 Going On Forever'
Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Her Natural Beauty in Makeup-Free Video: 'This is...54'
Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Her Natural Beauty in Makeup-Free Video: 'This is...54'
Jessica Simpson Is Totally Here for Catherine Zeta-Jones Bringing Back Her 2005 Award Show Dress: âSexy Never Goes Out of Styleâ
Jessica Simpson Is Totally Here for Catherine Zeta-Jones Bringing Back Her 2005 Award Show Dress
Austin Butler & girlfriend Kaia Gerber were all smiles after a double date with friends Karlie Kloss & husband Joshua Kushner at Nobu in Malibu, CA
Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler Step Out for Casual Date Night in Malibu
Kendall Jenner, Jung Kook and Alexa Demie Lead Stars in New Calvin Klein Campaign
Kendall Jenner, BTS' Jungkook and More of Hollywood's Hottest Stars Front Calvin Klein's New Campaign
Kim Kardashian Wears Pink Lace Catsuit in Behind-the-Scenes Throwback Photos from SNL
Kim Kardashian Wears Pink Lace Catsuit in Behind-the-Scenes Throwback Photos from 'SNL' Fitting
Billy Porter, Harry Styles
Billy Porter Discusses His Issues with Harry Styles' 'Vogue' Cover and ‘That Bitch’ Anna Wintour
Hailey Bieber Says She is Watching 'Sex And The City' For 'The First Time Ever'
Hailey Bieber Says She Is Watching 'Sex and the City' for 'the First Time Ever'
Linda Evangelista, Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington, Naomi Campbell, VOGUE SEPTEMBER 2023 COVER
Flashback Friday! 'The Supers' Cover 'Vogue,' Dishing on Modeling, Motherhood and #MeToo
Kimora Lee Simmons and Ming Lee Simmons Instagram 08 10 23
Kimora Lee Simmons Twins with Daughter Ming Lee, 23, in Cutout Black Dresses: 'LBD for She and Me'
Kim Kardashian West, Khloe Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner attend Sean Combs 50th Birthday Bash presented by Ciroc Vodka on December 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Kim Kardashian and Sister Khloé Celebrate Kylie Jenner's 26th Birthday: 'The Mother of All Mothers'
Addison Rae looks sexy as she was spotted going for Pilates at sunset with cupping marks on her back.
Addison Rae Pairs Leg Warmers and Spandex Shorts with Dior and Kitten Heels for a Workout
Emma Stone
All About Emma Stone’s New 'Super Blonde' Hair Straight from Her Colorist Tracey Cunningham (Exclusive)
Bella Hadid Posts Behind-The-Scenes From ÂFirst day back on set in 5 months!
Bella Hadid Posts Behind-the-Scenes Video from 'First Day Back on Set' After Health Struggles: Watch
Jared Leto Walks Through the Steps of His 'Hot Mess Makeup Tutorial' on Instagram: 'Total Disaster'
Jared Leto Walks Through Steps of His 'Hot Mess Makeup Tutorial' on Instagram: 'Total Disaster'
Cardi B waist length hair
Cardi B Shows Off Waist-Length Hair in New Photo: 'My Hair Has Grown Sooooo Much'