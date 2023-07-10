Kim Kardashian Nails Gothic Chic at Dolce & Gabbana's Alta Moda Festivities in Italy

The SKIMS founder went full goth in a black veiled look as she attended a Dolce & Gabbana event in Italy on Sunday

By Escher Walcott
Published on July 10, 2023 11:37AM EDT
Kim Kardashian puts on a stunning display on the first night of Dolce & Gabbana's Alta Moda festivities in Puglia, Italy
Kim Kardashian. Photo:

Tomas Herold / BACKGRID

Kim Kardashian is in her goth-glam element!

The SKIMS founder, 42, made a dramatic appearance in a black bridal look — complete with a black veil — after attending Dolce & Gabbana's Alta Moda fashion show in Puglia, Italy, on Sunday.

The Kardashians star wore a long black dress with a square neckline, wide straps and a corset with golden boning at the waist. To top it off, she stepped up the glamour in a pair of sheer black opera gloves, a gold and red embellished cross necklace, gold chunky ring and pointy Perspex heels. 

Kardashian kept the drama going as she wore a sweeping black sheer veil with lace trimming, attached to a black headband. She sported a ‘90s-inspired makeup look with smokey brown eyeshadow and heavy black eyeliner, finished off with her signature matte nude lip. 

The reality star was joined by designer Domenico Dolce and her mom, Kris Jenner, who wore a black sheer lace dress with a black plunging bodysuit underneath and a black embellished cross necklace. 

Earlier in the evening, Kardashian made another dramatic appearance in a plum ensemble before attending Dolce & Gabbana’s Alta Moda show

Kim Kardashian puts on a stunning display on the first night of Dolce & Gabbana's Alta Moda festivities in Puglia, Italy
Kardasian with Domenico Dolce and mom Kris Jenner.

Tomas Herold / BACKGRID

The mother of four wore a taffeta cape designed with a long train, which was tied at the waist and draped over a black DNA lingerie bodysuit. She paired sheer gloves once again with her outfit, along with an embellished anklet, a chunky silver ring and Perspex heels.  

The look was finished with a white gold embellished necklace and "Rubellite" tourmaline and diamond chandelier earrings as she wore her hair in a chic half updo.

Kardashian posted several photos of her plum outfit via Instagram, with some posing on an arched balcony and sitting Front Row as she enjoyed Dolce & Gabbana’s show. “DOLCE & GABBANA ALTA MODA in Puglia 🇮🇹,” she captioned, which translates as, ‘Dolce & Gabbana HIGH FASHION in Puglia.”

Sister Khloé Kardashian wrote in the comments: "You're actually stunning."

Kim's attendance at the fashion show comes after her drama with sister Kourtney Kardashian over her Dolce & Gabbana partnership, documented on their show The Kardashians

The Lemme founder, 44, was upset Kim did a collection with the fashion house that designed her wedding just six months after her big day with husband Travis Barker.

“Because it was my wedding, it really wasn't business for me,” Kourtney told Kim in the latest episode of the Hulu series. “It was such a special day. I feel like it takes away from the specialness.” After hashing their issues out, the sisters hugged and made up.

Following their argument, Kim celebrated Kourtney and Barker's pregnancy news at a sex reveal party last month. The Poosh founder — who is already mom to daughter Penelope, 10, and sons Reign Aston, 8, and Mason Dash, 13, with ex Scott Disickannounced in June that she and the Blink-182 drummer, 47, are expecting their first child together, a baby boy. 

