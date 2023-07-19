Kim Kardashian Goes Makeup Free and Bares Her Butt in the Latest SKIMS Ad

Kim Kardashian is baring it all in her latest SKIMS ad.

For her shapewear line's new Recycled Nylon collection, the Kardashians star, 42, went makeup free as she modeled a bodysuit that exposed her butt.

According to the SKIMS Instagram post on Tuesday, Kardashian wore the Recycled Nylon high cut bodysuit in a brown shade called “Oxide.”

“Bodysuits for summer days just dropped and your wardrobe wants in,” the caption reads.

The media mogul has been modeling the latest SKIMS drop in uniform shots across the platform.

In all of the promotional photos, Kardashian wore a fresh face and her long platinum blonde hair swept away, as she stands for front and backside photos with her arms by her side.

Earlier this week, the reality star reacted to a fan who shared that a SKIMS bodysuit she was wearing when she was shot kept her from bleeding out.

Angelina Wiley — who goes by Nina — a 22-year-old from Kansas City, Missouri, previously posted a video on TikTok, where she revealed she was wearing a bodysuit made by Kardashian’s loungewear brand when she was caught between gunfire while waiting for a Lyft.

“Kim Kardashian saved my life,” Wiley said. “This New Year’s, I got shot four times. The night I got shot, under my dress, I was wearing a SKIMS shaping bodysuit.”

Kevin Mazur/Getty

“It was so tight on me that it literally kept me from bleeding out,” she continued. "I should recommend it. I’m definitely gonna buy some more. I mean, I should wear it every day. It’s like body armor for women.”

Crediting Kardashian for saving her life, Wiley said, “Call it fate or Jesus, but Imma call it Kim.”

Wiley said in a follow-up video that three months after the shooting, a bullet remains in her stomach. “It would be a higher risk to take it out than it would be to just leave it," she said.

She added it was “the first day” she got to wear the suit, “but they gave me a discount and they gave me a refund.”

Kardashian reposted the video on her Instagram Story — which is no longer available — commenting “wowww” with a praying hands emoji, Page Six reported.

"It was definitely really exciting for me," Wiley exclusively told PEOPLE. "I've been a fan for a while, so to know that she knows who I am is pretty mind-blowing to me."

"Before I got shot, I was going to school for criminal justice so that's cool that we have that in common given that she went was in law school," she explained.

"I remember being a kid reading about Kim in PEOPLE, so to have this opportunity out of nowhere is astonishing," Wiley said. "It's like a childhood dream come true."

"SKIMS actually reached out to me via Instagram today," she said, adding, "and they're sending me some of their favorite pieces. I'm so excited!"

