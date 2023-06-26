Kim Kardashian Says She Loves to Wear ‘Emerging’ Designers: ‘I Like to Dress Local’

Kim Kardashian is all about keeping things local.

In her recent Vogue Italia cover story, Kardashian, 42, gave an inside look into her fashion ideology. Dripping in Versace, Kardashian proved an eye-catching model in her photo spread, before diving into everything from her love of criminal justice work to her brand-partnership choices — including how she and her stylist choose her clothes.

Kim Kardashian poses for Vogue Italia. Rafael Pavarotti Courtesy of Vogue Italia

After being asked about her new role as face of the Spring-Summer 2023 Women's ADV Campaign for Dolce & Gabbana, the reality star provided a quick glimpse into her everyday fashion choices.

“I love emerging talent,” Kardashian said. “My stylist is always looking for new relationships and brands. We're always always keeping an ear to the streets and seeing what's out there and what everyone's loving and wearing, even when we travel.”

The SKIMS founder also reinforced her commitment to local fashion, trying to keep her day-to-day looks in tune with what she sees around her. “If I am going to Armenia, I always ask who the local designers are,” Kardashian continued. “When I go to Miami or London, I’ll always keep in mind a little bit of a different style. I love dressing local when I can.”

Kim Kardashian poses on Vogue Italia. Rafael Pavarotti Courtesy of Vogue Italia

When not posing for Dolce & Gabbana or scouting out new designers, Kardashian can be found running her multi-million dollar shapewear company, SKIMS. Just last year, she launched a new venture, a skincare and makeup line aptly titled SKKN.

In her Vogue Italia interview, Kardashian also detailed the process of building SKKN from the ground up. “I think a huge part of my research is when I get my makeup done,” Kardashian said. “I work with the best makeup artists, so seeing all of the products they use and everything they're talking about is inspiring. I feel lucky that I get to have those first hand weekly conversations.”

Kim Kardashian poses for Vogue Italia. Rafael Pavarotti Courtesy of Vogue Italia

After a sordid past few years in the limelight, Kardashian took the interview as an opportunity to emphasize her complete transformation.

“I do feel like it's a new me,” Kardashian said. “My prior confidence stemmed from having a partner whose opinion I trusted so much. When that happens you kind of lose your own. Now I'm at a time where I just want to do the right thing. I want to appreciate everything and everyone around me, mind my own business, and value my relationships with my kids. In terms of what I want to leave behind, I'm not the type of person who forgets about [where] she came from. I am grateful for all of it.”

