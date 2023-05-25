Kim Kardashian has some very specific requirements for her next man.

During the season 3 premiere of The Kardashians on Thursday, the SKIMS mogul, 42, read aloud a long list from her phone of the qualities she’s looking for in a potential suitor to friends Tracy Romulus, Olivia Pierson and Natalie Halcro.

“Number one, protect me,” Kardashian began. “Number two, fight for me. Number three, good hygiene. I mean, that’s a given. I think I should even take that off.”

Other qualities included, “Calm, no mom or dad issues, patient, supportive, genuinely happy for me, successful and good teeth.”

“Teeth are like one of my biggest turn ons,” the mom of four added in a confessional. “The straighter, the hornier I’ll get. Just kidding, but not kidding,” she giggled.



Another important requirement, Kardashian said, is that her “friends and family love him." She also said that she’s looking for someone who can be a “role model for my kids, especially that my boys can look up to.”

Kardashian shares four children with ex-husband Kanye West — daughters North, 9, and Chicago, 5, plus sons Saint, 7, and Psalm, 4.

Kardashian also poked fun at herself by saying she was looking for someone with “no heavy baggage," adding: "I have enough."

Kardashian had a long list on her phone. Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kardashian’s extensive list continued, "Taller than me, someone that loves to work out, a motivated person, an independent person that’s not clingy and someone with good taste.”

She then noted in her confessional, “No balding. But then, I don’t know, if I’m also in love I’ll rub your bald, you know what I mean, but we’re just talking about our perfection list.”

Concluding her list, Kardashian added that she is looking for someone who is “smart, kind, [has] great manners, that’s into self-care."

“I want to love their scent, even in the gym, let's get facials together, can read a room, let's do lasers, has their own s--- going on, also adaptable, I love hair, respect to others, especially when no one is watching, let's do ice baths together, teeth, good teeth,” she reiterated.

As a producer asked, "Are you willing to help someone?” when she finished reading her list, Kardashian responded, "Listen, I would help someone get veneers if that’s what you’re asking."

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian. Paul Morigi/Getty



Months after filing for divorce from West, 45, after six years of marriage, Kardashian began dating Pete Davidson in the fall of 2021 following her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live.

In the season 3 premiere of The Kardashians, the reality star confessed that she struggled with her guilt after breaking up with Davison, 29.

Speaking to Scott Disick and sister Khloé Kardashian about her current dating situation, Kardashian admitted, "I’m single and I’m not ready to mingle — and that's okay."

She later added that she felt "a lot of guilt" after her split from Davidson as he "went through a lot because of my relationship [with West]."

As Kardashian and Davidson’s relationship flourished, West hurled several attacks at the couple both online and in the press, including in a video for his single "Eazy," in which the rapper kidnapped, tied up and buried a claymation version of Davidson.

The pair dated for nine months before splitting in August 2022.