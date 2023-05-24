Kim Kardashian Shares Lessons She's Learned from Mom Kris Jenner She Hopes to Pass Onto Her Kids

The reality star said she hopes to pass on her mom's ability to make people feel "really heard and welcomed" to her four kids

Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE.

Published on May 24, 2023
Kim Kardashian is hoping to follow in her mom's footsteps in passing down some important life lessons to her kids.

The Kardashians star, 42, opened up about her life as a mom of four on the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast, sharing the biggest lessons she's learned from mom Kris Jenner that she wants to pass on to her children, North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4, whom she shares with ex Kanye West.

"I think just how she makes people feel. Really heard and welcomed," Kardashian began. " She really is the most warm, welcoming person, and it's just like her overall…it seems superficial, but it's not like her party planning skills. It's not even that."

"It's just the welcomingness of, I don't even know if these are words I'm saying, but just her ability to be so warm and to make everyone feel like they were invited here," she continues, giving the example of the "special Easter dinners" Jenner puts together for the family.

"She just has all this really special, nostalgic stuff around all the time and always tries to make everyone feel so special, but with a gathering so that everyone feels comfortable and can hang around," adds the SKIMS founder. "She just loves people in her space. And loves to create these memories. I think that we all got that from her."

"If I can just pass that on to my kids, just the experiences that we have as a family, whether we're just sitting in our pajamas and hanging out. We make the time to be together and I hope that my kids wanna make the time to be together when they grow up with their cousins and their aunts and just the whole family."

Elsewhere on the podcast, Kardashian spoke candidly about her role as a mother, telling Shetty, 35, that "parenting is the thing that has taught me the most about myself."

"It has been the most challenging thing," she continues. "There are nights I cry myself to sleep. Like, holy shit, this f---ing tornado in my house. Like, what just happened?"

"You know, with all the moods and the personalities and sometimes they're fighting, and you know, there's no one there," Kardashian adds. "Like, it's [just] me to play good police officer and bad cop."

