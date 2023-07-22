Kim Kardashian, Lebron James, and More Attend Lionel Messi's Inter Miami Debut

The Argentinian soccer star helped Inter Miami earn a 2-to-1 victory against Cruz Azul

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.
Published on July 22, 2023 12:39AM EDT
Kim Kardashian Lionel Messi tout
Photo:

Michele Eve Sandberg/Shutterstock; CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami debut was better than expected.

The athlete's first game as an Inter Miami player saw him score a 94th-minute free kick to break a 1-to-1 tie with the Mexico City-based Cruz Azul that propelled his team to a 2-to-1 victory, reports Yahoo Sports. The game-winning moment was one that was taken in by soccer fans and many Hollywood A-listers, including Kim Kardashian, Lebron James, and Serena WilliamsDavid Beckham, who is an Inter Miami co-owner, was there with his wife, Victoria Beckham.

The match was Inter Miami's first in the Leagues Cup, a monthlong competition between Major League Soccer and Liga MX sides. Messi and Inter Miami's next match is on July 25 against Atlanta United.

Kim Kardashian during the Club de Futbol Cruz Azul vs. Inter Miami CF, at DRV PNK Stadium on July 21, 2023 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida Club de Futbol Cruz Azul v Inter Miami CF, Leagues Cup football match

Michele Eve Sandberg/Shutterstock

Kardashian, 42, attended the game with her 7-year-old son Saint West, whom she said is "obsessed with soccer."

"I will do anything for my babies," Kardashian told Major League Soccer. "So I traveled the world. We do soccer trips. All summer, we're going to different exhibition games."

The Kardashians star said she played soccer herself for "five or six years" and is happy to have a common love for their sport with her son.

She added that she was "happy to see David and Victoria," who recently celebrated their 24th wedding anniversary earlier in July. David, 48, called signing Messi to Inter Miami a "dream come true" when introducing Messi as a member of the team.

Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg/Shutterstock (14017274l) David Beckham, Victoria and Harper during the Club de Futbol Cruz Azul vs. Inter Miami CF, at DRV PNK Stadium on July 21, 2023 in Fort Lauderdale,

Michele Eve Sandberg/Shutterstock

"Ten years ago, I started my journey to build a new MLS team," Beckham said, per ESPN, during a ceremony that took place a few days before the big game. "I said then, I dreamt of bringing the best players in the world to South Florida and to the great city of Miami. Players who shared our ambition to grow soccer in this country ... We are so happy that you are all here to celebrate this incredible moment.”

Williams, 41, chronicled her trip to the game by sharing a behind-the-scenes look at her makeup in her Instagram Story. She shared that she was in Miami through a series of photos from earlier in the day.

Lionel Messi's debut attracts various celebrities like Harpper, Cruz, Victoria Beckham, Serena Williams, LeBron James, Antonella, and their children

backgrid

James, 38, also celebrated going to the event by sharing Instagram photos with Messi alongside the caption, "Welcome brother!!! Always good to see and be in the presence of GREATNESS!!! @leomessi 🙏🏾✊🏾🤎👑 #ComingToAmerica."

The event became one to look out for after the Argentinian-born forward first announced that he was taking his talents to South Beach after leading Argentina to its third World Cup in January.

Lionel Messi's debut attracts various celebrities like Harpper, Cruz, Victoria Beckham, Serena Williams, LeBron James, Antonella, and their children

backgrid

"I have made the decision that I am going to Miami," he told Spanish outlets Mundo Deportivo and Sport in June. "I still don't have it agreed upon 100% and a few things are needed, but well, we decided to continue my path there."

The World Cup championship was Messi's first, which inspired him to challenge himself and enjoy the game "in another way."

Argentine Lionel Messi, Inter Miami CF player sits on the team bench before the Soccer Leagues Cup match between Cruz Azul and Inter Miami CF outside DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA, 21 July 2023. Soccer Leagues Cup - Cruz Azul vs Inter Miami CF, Fort Lauderdale,

CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

"After winning the World Cup and not being able to return to Barcelona, it was my turn to go to the league of the United States to live football in another way and to enjoy the day to day more," he added. "Obviously, with the same responsibility and desire to play well and do things well as always. But in a calmer way."

