Kim and Khloé Kardashian Celebrate Sister Kourtney’s Baby News: ‘We’re Having a Kravis Baby!’

Kourtney announced on Friday that she is expecting a baby with husband Travis Barker

By Jenny Haward
Updated on June 18, 2023 09:57AM EDT
Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian
Khloé Kardashian, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian. Photo:

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty 

Kim Kardashan and Khloé Kardashian are delighted for their big sister! 

After Kourtney Kardashian revealed on Friday that she is pregnant and expecting a baby with her husband Travis Barker, her sisters were quick to share their excitement about the news. 

“Congrats!! We’re having a Kravis baby!” Kim, 42, wrote in an Instagram Story post on Saturday. Her sweet note was written below a repost of the video that Kourtney, 44, and Barker, 47, had originally shared on Instagram on Friday night. In it, the mom of three confirmed her latest pregnancy by holding up a sign that read "Travis I'm Pregnant!" at her drummer husband’s Blink-182 concert that night.  

Next, Kim shared the moment from the Blink-182 “All The Small Things” video that inspired her sister’s pregnancy reveal: a fan holding up a sign with the same words. 

Meanwhile, Khloé, 38, had her own heartfelt words for the couple. “Congratulations, my cuties!!! My baby is having a baby!!!!!!!!” she wrote over the video of Kourtney with her sign. “I love you and baby soooooo much,” she added. 

Kim Kardashian and sister Khloe Celebrate Kourtneyâs Baby News: âWeâre Having a Kravis Baby!â
Kim Kardashian.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Barker’s daughter Alabama also reacted to the news that her dad and Kourtney are expecting their first baby together with a post shared on her Instagram Story on Saturday. Reposting the concert clip of Kourtney holding her sign, Alabama, 17, captioned her post simply, "Baby #7."

In addition to Alabama, Barker shares two other kids with ex Shanna Moakler — son Landon, 19, and stepdaughter Atiana, 24. Kourtney, meanwhile, shares sons Reign Aston, 8, and Mason Dash, 13, plus daughter Penelope Scotland, 10, with ex Scott Disick.

Kim Kardashian and sister Khloe Celebrate Kourtneyâs Baby News: âWeâre Having a Kravis Baby!â
Khloe Kardashian.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

She and Barker were married in an intimate wedding ceremony in Portofino, Italy, on May 22. The pair had a "practice" wedding at the One Love Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas following the 2022 Grammys. The private ceremony took place at 1:45 a.m. on April 4.

On May 15 of the same year, the two were legally wed at a California courthouse. A source told PEOPLE the wedding took place in preparation for their Italy nuptials — to make sure the overseas wedding would be legal.

