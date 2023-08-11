Kim Kardashian and Sister Khloé Celebrate Kylie Jenner's 26th Birthday: 'The Mother of All Mothers'

Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian are feeling the love for their younger sister Kylie Jenner.

As Kylie celebrated her 26th birthday on Thursday, Kim, 42, and Khloé, 39, posted some sweet birthday tributes on Instagram.

Referring to Kylie as “my baby,” Kim shared two throwback snapshots of herself and the Kylie Cosmetics founder posing for selfies together. In the first picture, Kim and Kylie pulled a shocked face at the camera, while in the second cute shot, the duo stuck their tongues out at one another.

“I see these pics and my heart melts!,” the SKIMS mogul captioned the Instagram post. “You are so silly and always knew what you wanted out of life! You never ever wavered and that’s just like you today! The most beautiful eyes and sweetest freckles and I can hear baby Kylie’s voice still! I love being your big sister and will always be here for you no matter what!!!! Happy 26th Birthday @kyliejenner.”



Meanwhile, Khloé shared a carousel of clips and photos of Kylie over the years, including a video of the time she, Kylie and their sister Kendall Jenner donned prosthetics and wigs in a 2016 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians in an attempt to fool the paparazzi.

The carousel also featured a video of her and Kylie swigging shots from a bottle of Don Julio 1942 Tequila and then attempting to do their make-up.

“To the mother of all mothers,” Khloé’s caption began. “To the girl who can make anyone feel as if the universe is on their side. To the girl who makes everyone and anyone feel special and seen. You are a safe space. A space of love and serenity…. Happy birthday sweet @kyliejenner.”



She continued, “I know you don’t need me to tell you this but, Never stop being exactly who you are. You are love, peace, patience, grace, understanding, I can go on and on. You are the salt of the Earth.”

Khloé went on to say that there is “so much I love and respect” about her youngest sister, adding, “I learn so much from your patience and your ability to trust what life has in store for us. Your ability to trust life’s journey without fear. I will forever be indebted to God for blessing us with one another. I don’t think you fully understand this obsession I have with all of my siblings. It’s a beautiful addiction. One I am proud to have. I couldn’t survive without you guys.”

And sharing her “biggest wish” for Kylie’s birthday, Khloé said she wants her sibling to “understand how important you are on this planet. How many lives you have changed simply by being you and to take advantage of the chances we get to create beautiful memories with one another.”

“After all memories are all we have at the end of the day,” she added.



Kendall Jenner, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner. Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Khloé concluded the adorable post, “Cheers to collecting memories as if they are the most precious jewels in the world. Cheers to the one who always has my heart reaching for a little more of them. Ky, My heart will forever love you.”

“🥲 the most beautiful words! Love this bond 🫶,” Kylie's close friend Yris Palmer wrote in the comments section, while Selling Sunset star Heather Rae El Moussa added, “❤️❤️.”

Kim and Khloé weren’t the only members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan who wished Kylie a happy birthday on social media. Supermodel Kendall and mom Kris Jenner also shared their own birthday tributes on Instagram.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kris, 67, kicked off the tributes on Thursday with a video montage of Kylie from childhood onward set to Stevie Wonder's "My Cherie Amour”.

"Happy to my baby girl @kyliejenner!!!! You may be the youngest but sometimes you are much wiser and more mature than me!!!!" the momager wrote. "Thank you for giving me another chapter at motherhood… you are one of my life’s biggest blessings and I am so proud of the woman you have grown into. You surprise me every day with your wisdom, love, sensitivity and compassion. You are the most amazing daughter, mother, sister, auntie, granddaughter, and BFF to everyone you know! I am so proud of you."

"You are so sweet, kind to everyone, generous, funny, loving, smart, creative, decisive, and always full of surprises. Your design skills are second to none and I love your fashion skills and the aesthetic you create," she continued. "I can’t wait to see what you do next!! I love you, my baby girl more than you will ever know, and I thank God every day for choosing me to be your mommy! xoxo ❤️🙏🏼🎂🥳🥰‼️🙏🏼."

During an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden in September 2022, Kris admitted that Kylie is her “favorite child” during a lie detector test.

Meanwhile, Kendall, 27, shared a sweet tribute to her sister on her Instagram Story. "happy birthday my tiny baby sister @kyliejenner,” the model captioned a photo of herself holding Kylie as a baby.

