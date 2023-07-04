Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Lori Harvey and Hailey Bieber Celebrate Fourth of July in Matching White

The famous foursome sported all-white looks in a Tik Tok video celebrating Independence Day

By Escher Walcott
Published on July 4, 2023 06:59AM EDT
Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Lori Harvey and Hailey Bieber celebrate the Fourth of July. Photo:

Lori Harvey TikTok

Kim Kardashian is in style sync for the Fourth of July!

The Kardashians star, 42, teamed up with sister Kendall Jenner, and pals Lori Harvey, Hailey Baldwin Bieber, La La Anthony, and Justine Skye for an all-white fashion moment at Michael Rubin’s Fourth of July party in The Hamptons on Monday — and the group made sure to celebrate their outfits on Tik Tok.

In a clip posted by Harvey, 26, the group showed off their looks as they walked in a line toward the camera to Nicki Minaj’s song “Barbie World” — with Kardashian wearing a high-neck crop top with mesh panels and matching figure-hugging skirt, teamed with a silver belly chain.

Kardashian wore a white fitted two-piece.

Lori Harvey TikTok

Harvey, who was first in line to show her outfit, wore a plunging fitted maxi dress with embroidered details across the skirt and a fringed hem.

The SKKN founder also wore her hair in a slicked-back bun and added a stack of gold bangles, chunky rings, and crystal earrings to complete her look.

“And we ain’t playing tag 🤭,” Harvey captioned the video.

Harvey looked sensational in a plunging fringed dress.

Lori Harvey TikTok

Bieber, 26, meanwhile, wore a halter-neck ruched gown with a high slit at the front, teamed with embellished necklaces, matching drop earrings and an elegant updo with wavy tendrils.

Bieber held onto a glass as she modeled her look.

Lori Harvey TikTok

Jenner, 27, opted for a plunging mini dress — accessorized with a white bottle of her 818 tequila.

Skye, 27, was next to reveal her look as she wore a semi-sheer maxi dress with a wide cut-out at the midriff and loose, wavy locks.

Jenner strutted her stuff in a mini dress.

Lori Harvey TikTok

Anthony, 41, was last in line to reveal her outfit. She wore a bandeau crop top and a matching skirt with mesh draping across the font and had her hair styled in a high half-ponytail. The presenter added an embellished choker and matching earrings to finish. 

Kardashian’s Fourth of July celebrations come after she spoke out about her experience passing the baby bar.

The group attended Michael Rubin's July 4 party in The Hamptons.

Lori Harvey TikTok

In a recent article for Vogue Italia, the SKIMS founder, 42, was asked to talk about the moment when she found out she passed on The Kardashians.

"That's one of my favorite episodes too. My daughter was there with me," Kardashian said.

"For a long time, it was difficult for her to understand why I was studying all the time. She saw me fail and cry, she saw how I was no different than her when she was worried because of a test."

"But when she saw me cry from joy, I knew she understood how important that achievement was to me personally."

