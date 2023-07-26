Kim Kardashian Jokes About Family Ruining Her Bikini Photos: ‘Can’t a Girl Get a Good Solo Pic’

'The Kardashians' star was photobombed as she tried to capture a photo of herself posing in a lake in a tiny black bikini

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. Her work previously appeared on ok.co.uk, in OK! Magazine and Reach PLC magazines.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 26, 2023 06:50AM EDT
Kim Kardashian bikini instagram 07 25 23
Kim Kardashian bikini photo. Photo:

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian has a photobombing problem!

On Tuesday, The Kardashians star, 42, joked about how her family kept on getting in the way as she posed for a photo in a tiny black bikini.

“Can’t a girl get a good solo pic pleaseeeee,” the SKIMS mogul jokingly captioned an Instagram post of her trying to capture the image in a lake.

In the first picture from the carousel, Kardashian stood in the water up to her waist and slicked back her brunette locks back with her hands and looked directly at the camera. Four people could be seen swimming in the background of the snapshot, including Kardashian family friend Savas Oguz.

Oguz also appeared in the second photo from the carousel, while Kardashian’s son Saint, 7, who she shares with ex-husband Kanye West, photobombed her in the third picture as he popped up in the background.

In another shot, Kardashian could be seen with her head in her hands as people swim in the distance behind her. 

“Imagine photobombing Kim Kardashian,” wrote one fan in the comments section. 

Never miss a story — sign up for to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.PEOPLE's free daily newsletter

Kardashian didn’t reveal the location of her dip, but she confirmed on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday that she is currently on vacation in Japan. 

Kim Kardashian bikini instagram 07 25 23
Saint West photobombs mom Kim Kardashian.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

The reality star also took to the water last week and spent some quality time swimming in a pool with Saint and daughter Chicago, 5, who she also shares with rapper West, 46. 

Kardashian shared a cute picture of the moment on her Instagram account Saturday with the caption, “Sweet Kisses 💙🩵.”

In the photo, a bare-faced Kardashian looked at the camera as she held Chicago and Saint on either side of her, the latter of whom planted a wet smooch on her cheek. 

Kim Kardashian bikini instagram 07 25 23
Kim Kardashian.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

For their pool day, Chicago sported a black swim shirt and green shorts, while Saint wore turquoise goggles and royal blue trunks.

A large blue inflatable slide could also be seen in the background in the pool. 

As well as Saint and Chicago, Kardashian is also mom to daughter North, 10, and son Psalm, 4, with the “Runaway” musician.

Related Articles
Blake Lively Met Gala 2022
Blake Lively Jumps Over Ropes at Kensington Palace to Fix Display of Her 2022 Met Gala Dress
Heidi Klum's Daughter Leni Says She 'Didn't Use Enough Sunscreen' After Brutal Sunburn
Heidi Klum's Daughter Leni Says She 'Didn't Use Enough Sunscreen' After Brutal Sunburn
Jennie Garth bikini
Jennie Garth Wears Her Best Barbiecore Bikini for a Weekend Pool Day
Megan Fox Turns Up the Heat in a Completely Sheer Dress That Matches Her Fiery Red Hair
Megan Fox Turns Up the Heat in a Completely Sheer Dress That Matches Her Fiery Red Hair
âBombshellâ Ariana Madix Revamps the Revenge Dress in Angelic White with Racy Cutouts for âLove Island USAâ Cameo
‘Bombshell’ Ariana Madix Revamps the Revenge Dress in White with Racy Cutouts for ‘Love Island USA’ Cameo
Inside RHONY's Jenna Lyons's SoHo Apartment Filled With Wonderful Objects Vogue
Jenna Lyons Revisits Her Iconic 2011 Met Gala Dress During Epic Home Tour: ‘I Might Bury Myself in It’
Kelsea Ballerini Debuts Chic Wavy Lob: âIn with the New'
Kelsea Ballerini Debuts Chic Wavy Lob: ‘In with the New'
Kourtney Kardashian pink jorts barbie instagram
Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Wears Pink Leather Barbiecore as She Takes Kids to See 'Barbie' Movie
Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Throwback Snap with Sister Kourtney: âCheeeeeeeseâ
Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Throwback Photo with Sister Kourtney: ‘Cheeeeeeese’
Aurora Culpo and Olivia Culpo visit SiriusXM Studios to promote their new reality show "The Culpo Sisters" on November 08, 2022 in New York City.
Aurora Culpo Gets Busted After Swiping Her Sister Olivia's Bikini: 'Was Waiting for This'
MARGOT ROBBIE as Barbie in Warner Bros.
Margot Robbie Wears an Archival Chanel Look in ‘Barbie’ That Was First Worn by Claudia Schiffer
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are seen at the Club 55 Beach in Saint-Tropez, France.
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Twin in Beachy All-White Looks While Vacationing in Saint-Tropez
Camila Cabello's hot girl summer
Camila Cabello Continues Her Hot Girl Summer with Topless Instagram Photos
Harry Styles
Harry Styles and His Band Wear Custom Love on Tour Shoes to Commemorate Final Tour Stop
Salma Hayek instagram pool summer
Salma Hayek Splashes Around in the Pool in a Barbie-Inspired Plunging Pink Swimsuit
kim kardashian dog sushi
Kim Kardashian Shares Adorable Photo of Her Dog Sushi Wearing a Fluffy Pink Sweater