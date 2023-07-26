Kim Kardashian Jokes About Family Ruining Her Bikini Photos: ‘Can’t a Girl Get a Good Solo Pic’

Kim Kardashian has a photobombing problem!

On Tuesday, The Kardashians star, 42, joked about how her family kept on getting in the way as she posed for a photo in a tiny black bikini.

“Can’t a girl get a good solo pic pleaseeeee,” the SKIMS mogul jokingly captioned an Instagram post of her trying to capture the image in a lake.

In the first picture from the carousel, Kardashian stood in the water up to her waist and slicked back her brunette locks back with her hands and looked directly at the camera. Four people could be seen swimming in the background of the snapshot, including Kardashian family friend Savas Oguz.

Oguz also appeared in the second photo from the carousel, while Kardashian’s son Saint, 7, who she shares with ex-husband Kanye West, photobombed her in the third picture as he popped up in the background.

In another shot, Kardashian could be seen with her head in her hands as people swim in the distance behind her.

“Imagine photobombing Kim Kardashian,” wrote one fan in the comments section.

Kardashian didn’t reveal the location of her dip, but she confirmed on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday that she is currently on vacation in Japan.



Saint West photobombs mom Kim Kardashian. Kim Kardashian/Instagram

The reality star also took to the water last week and spent some quality time swimming in a pool with Saint and daughter Chicago, 5, who she also shares with rapper West, 46.

Kardashian shared a cute picture of the moment on her Instagram account Saturday with the caption, “Sweet Kisses 💙🩵.”

In the photo, a bare-faced Kardashian looked at the camera as she held Chicago and Saint on either side of her, the latter of whom planted a wet smooch on her cheek.



Kim Kardashian. Kim Kardashian/Instagram

For their pool day, Chicago sported a black swim shirt and green shorts, while Saint wore turquoise goggles and royal blue trunks.



A large blue inflatable slide could also be seen in the background in the pool.

As well as Saint and Chicago, Kardashian is also mom to daughter North, 10, and son Psalm, 4, with the “Runaway” musician.

