Kim Kardashian Hangs Out with Jeff Bezos at Beyoncé’s Birthday Show in Los Angeles

Kim Kardashian is letting her hair down with Jeff Bezos.

On Monday, the Kardashians star, 42, attended Beyoncé’s Renaissance show at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles — which also happened to be Beyoncé’s 42nd birthday.

Letting fans into the fun time she had, Kardashian shared a photo on her Instagram Story of her relaxing with the Amazon founder, 59, and his fiancée Lauren Sánchez.

Kardashian's daughter North, 10, mom Kris Jenner and her partner Corey Gamble also featured in the image, which showed Bezos and Sánchez, 53, smiling at the camera.

From left: Khloé Kardashian, Penelope Scotland Disick, North West, Kim Kardashian. Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Earlier, Kardashian also showed behind-the-scenes clips of her family driving to the show wearing all-silver outfits, as requested by Beyoncé in a post shared on her website’s homepage alongside an image of a mirror-ball cowboy hat.

“On our way to see the birthday girl! @Beyoncé,” Kardashian wrote on an Instagram Story showing her and North singing Beyoncé’s “Drunk in Love” with sister Khloé Kardashian, 39, and niece Penelope Scotland, 11.





North West and Beyoncé. Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Sharing moments of their time at the concert, Kardashian posted a clip of her group singing along to Beyoncé’s “Cuff It,” as well as North standing in front of the stage as Beyoncé sang “Break My Soul.”

Beyoncé’s daughter Blue Ivy was also seen dancing on stage in Kardashian’s Instagram story, as her mother sang “Black Parade," and the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star also captured Diana Ross singing “Happy Birthday” to Beyoncé.

The mother of four’s fun night comes after her recent trip to Tokyo in Japan with North, as well as North’s friend Everleigh and her mother, Ashley Yano. Posting pictures of their adventures, Kardashian and North both looked stylish as they dressed in Kimono.