Kim Kardashian Admits She's Especially 'Protective' of Little Sister Khloé, Who 'Takes a Lot of S---'

"It's so frustrating and people don't ever want to take a second to be like, she's human," the SKIMS founder said of her sister and the social media backlash Khloé often receives over her ex, Tristan Thompson

By
Esther Kang
esther kang headshot
Esther Kang
Esther Kang is a writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023 and has previously worked for publications like TMZ and TooFab.
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on June 22, 2023 03:25PM EDT
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1675 -- Pictured: Media personality Kim Kardashian poses backstage on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images); Mandatory Credit: Photo by Frank Micelotta/Shutterstock (12988517d) Khloe Kardashian Hulu's 'The Kardashians' FYC Event, Hollywood, California, USA - 15 Jun 2022 Wearing Narciso Rodriguez, Shoes By Gianvito Rossi
Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC/Getty; Frank Micelotta/Shutterstock

Kim Kardashian takes her job as big sister very seriously. 

While chatting with Hailey Bieber for her “Who’s in my Bathroom?” series on YouTube, the 43-year-old Kardashians star opened up about tuning out public opinions and why she’s guarded when it comes to rumors involving her little sister, Khloé Kardashian

“People want to believe what they want to believe and you can't change that. So it's about finding your inner peace and like, you being okay with that,” the SKIMS founder explained. “Khloé gets a lot of s— and I just get so protective of her because I feel like she gets it the worst."

Khloe and Kim Kardashian matching bathing suits
Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

She added, “And it's so frustrating and people don't ever want to take a second to be like, she's human.” 

Though Kim does her best to exercise restraint and find “inner peace,” she admitted there are times she will respond to the social media critique.

“Every once in a while, I clap back if I'm just in the mood and I can't handle it. I'm like, ‘Dude, you know, it didn't go down like that. This is it.’ And I always have the facts,” the reality star explained. 

Kim is likely referring to the barrage of online attention Khloé has received over the years due to her tumultuous relationship with the father of her children and ex, Tristan Thompson. The pair are not currently together, but were in an on-again, off-again relationship since 2016. They welcomed their daughter True in 2018 and their son Tatum in 2023.

Back in December 2021, news broke that Thompson fathered a child with Maralee Nichols though he was still in a relationship with Khloé at the time of the child’s conception. Unbeknownst to the public at the time, the couple was in the works of welcoming their second baby via surrogate. 

KhloÃ© Kardashian & Tristan Thompson

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Remy Martin

"I find out what Tristan is doing with the rest of the world," Khloé said in a confessional during a June 2022 episode of the Kardashians. "A courtesy would be not doing it. But fine, if you do it, you're not even gonna [give] a f---ing heads up before the rest of the world? It's just an additional slap in my face. It's humiliating, I'm embarrassed."

Elsewhere in the episode, Khloé opened up about how it's "f---ed up" that society often "blames" women in instances where their partner cheats.

"There's no compassion," she said at the time. "There's just no sense of humanity."

Kim also became infuriated by the social media comments and blame, going on to slam all the "f---ing trolls on the internet that make Khloé feel like the biggest piece of s---."

"I will find each and every one of you, and not threaten you on TV, but it's wrong. It's so wrong," the KKW Beauty founder said in a confessional. "Because you guys don't understand that when you have a child, you'll do anything to try and make it work. And I'm so proud of who Khloé is that she wanted to give her relationship a second chance, even after [Tristan] dogged her and embarrassed the s--- out of her."

