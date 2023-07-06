Kim Kardashian Hits Back at Claims She Was 'Copying' Kourtney's Wedding: 'You Stole My F---ing Wedding Country'

If we’ve learned anything from this season of The Kardashians, it’s not to steal Kourtney’s wedding vibes, and now, according to Kim, Italy is off limits too.

In Thursday’s episode of the hit Hulu show, Kim and Kourtney’s drama continues, with the SKIMS creator getting into the nitty-gritty of things after months of the sisters fighting about Kim’s Dolce & Gabbana partnership with the same fashion house that designed Kourtney’s wedding.

Kim, 42, says they were “finally going to talk about” their feud, going back to the beginning and explaining that the collaboration was initially meant to be between Dolce & Gabbana and SKIMS.

“Then I called you,” Kim says to Kourtney. “I said, ‘SKIMS is not doing it,’ because we couldn’t get it together that quickly.”

She continues: “I kept saying, ‘I don’t want to do this because it’s so close to Kourtney’s wedding — I want it to be completely different.’”

When the mom of four told the designers she was unsure about creative directing without SKIMS being involved, she said they told her they were going ahead with a show of their archived looks and wanted her to stay on board. Kim then agreed and called Kourtney to ask if she “wanted to come,” and Kourtney said no.

“You weren’t like, ‘Hey, I'd love to know how you feel about this.’ You called me after the deal was done,” Kourtney says.

Kim notes that sister Kylie Jenner did a campaign with Dolce & Gabbana too, and although she didn’t direct a show like Kim did, it was similar enough to be a “topic of conversation.”

“It’s something with me,” Kim tells the cameras. “And I cannot figure out fully what it is.”

Later in their talk, Kim says if Kourtney, who claimed she chose the designer for her wedding because it “felt really authentic to me,” wanted to argue about who is copying who, she could name a few similarities between her wedding and the Lemme founder's.

“I got married in Italy. Am I saying you copied me by getting married in Italy?” Kim says in her confessional. “Who performed at my wedding? Andrea Bocelli. Who performed at Kourtney’s wedding? Andrea Bocelli.”

She continues, “You stole my f---ing wedding country and my wedding performer. Andrea Bocelli is my favorite male singer of all time, but I’m copying her dolce vida lifestyle? Okay.”

Kim goes on to tell Kourtney that “everyone thought it [her wedding] was so sponsored,” to which the Poosh creator responds, “I don’t care what anyone thinks — I didn’t make that choice for my wedding because of money.”

In her confessional, Kourtney says that she requested all the “'90s looks” from Dolce & Gabbana specifically to fit her “mood board.” Kim remarks that she did the archived looks first in 2017, and “they hadn’t done them since, until your wedding.”

Kourtney, who recently announced she is pregnant, goes on to clarify that “none of these details matter,” but no one called her to ask about her feelings. She says that more than the actual clothes, the “classic Italian vibes” of Kim’s show felt the same as that of Kourtney’s wedding.

“I would be upset, I get it,” Kim says, beginning to understand her sister’s reasoning. “I feel you.”

Kourtney explains in her confessional the importance of feeling like an “individual” within her famous family.

“When I do have things that are mine, I get protective over what feels like it's part of me,” she says.

As Kourtney has pointed out before, she believes Kim prioritizes money over family, speculating that it is “whatever is in the moment” that drives the SKKN founder to be greedy, but she doesn’t consider things “on a deeper level.”

“There’s also something about being able to be content and happy with what you have without feeling like you need more,” Kourtney adds.

Kim explains that she used to feel “like the doll that loved to get dressed up,” but taking on the creative director role was “a huge challenge” she was proud to accomplish.

The two then reminisce on the years that have passed since they spent quality time together, and Kourtney aims to mend the fences, saying, “we’re in different places — that doesn’t mean we can’t do things together.”

“I used to be mad or mean when I was hurt, but now I feel like I avoid,” Kourtney admits.

The reality star sisters then make up — and agree to disagree — with Kim apologizing for how she made Kourtney feel.

“I’m happy for the experience, but I’m sad and sorry that the experience ever hurt you,” Kim says.

The Kardashians airs on Hulu on Thursdays.