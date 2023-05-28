Kim Kardashian Shares the Heartfelt Gift She Gives to Each of Her Kids on Their Birthdays: ‘They’ll Appreciate This’

Kim Kardashian and ex Kanye West share daughters Chicago, 5, and North, 9, plus sons Saint, 7, and Psalm, 4

By Hannah Sacks
Updated on May 28, 2023 08:20 AM
Kim Kardashian, North West, Saint West, Chicago West, Psalm West
Photo: Kim Kardashian Instagram

Kim Kardashian is sharing the sweet way she celebrates her four kids’ birthdays. 

In the latest episode of the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast, the SKIMS founder, 42, chatted about her parenting style and how she commemorates her kids’ birthdays each year.

“Absolutely,” she replied when asked if being the best mom was the hardest job to live up to. “And I’m very confident, so every year I write each one of my kids about a four or five-page letter on their birthday, about what the year was like, who their friends are, silly words they’re saying, their favorite foods, all the silly things they do and a little journey of what the year is like.” 

“And it’s so fun to see from the first year now, one of ‘em is almost 10 years old. And I know that they’ll appreciate this,” Kardashian continued. “I know that they’ll appreciate everything, even if they might have thought I was being a little harsh on them. I know that they’ll get it because I got it with my mom. I know they’ll get it with me.” 

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

Kardashian shares her daughters Chicago, 5, and North, 9, as well as sons Saint, 7, and Psalm, 4, with ex-husband Kanye West

On Mother’s Day this year, the reality star took to Instagram to share the hilarious card she received from daughter Chicago. 

"Wow! 😍 I feel seen," Kardashian wrote over an image of a fill-in-the-blank style card. The card featured several lines of text that Chicago had filled in, such as "My mom is 22 years old," and "Her favorite food is salad." 

When prompted with the statement "the best thing she cooks is," Chicago candidly wrote, "Mom doesn't cook. She has a chef."

Of course, Kardashian had to respond, sharing an image on her Instagram Story of her cooking beeshee, a traditional pancake from Armenia. "Chi was wrong," she captioned the story, "I do cook. LOL."

Related Articles
Erin Napier showcases her 2 daughters
Erin Napier Says Daughters Helen and Mae Are 'Becoming a Team': 'Fascinating to Watch'
Kaley Cuoco Shares Cute Video Kissing Smiling Daughter Matilda
Kaley Cuoco Shares Cute Video of Her Kissing Smiling Daughter Matilda: ‘Sweetest Little Girl’
Luna Takes Over Teigen Kitchen
Chrissy Teigen's Daughter Luna Pretends to Be Her in Hilarious Video: 'Cookies for Dinner!'
kim kardashian
Kim Kardashian Shares a List of What She's Looking for in a Man: 'No Heavy Baggage, I Have Enough'
Julia Louis-Dreyfus PEOPLE COVER
Julia Louis-Dreyfus Says She’s a 'Little Bit of a Momager’ to Her Rising-Star Sons: ‘My Baby Men’ (Exclusive)
Maroon 5 - Middle Ground (Official Music Video)
Adam Levine’s Family Makes Rare Guest Appearance in Maroon 5 Music Video: Watch
Elon Musk's Son X Has His Own Badge During Visit to Twitter's Offices in 'Beautiful San Francisco'
Elon Musk Says He Doesn’t Plan On Giving His Kids Control of His Companies: ‘That’s a Mistake’
TODAY -- Pictured: Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on Monday, December 12, 2022
Jenna Bush Hager Says Her Daughter Found Out She Throws Out Her Art: ‘I Felt Shamed'
kourtney kardashian ; travis barker
Kourtney Kardashian Says She and Travis Barker Are 'Done with IVF,' but 'Would Love a Baby'
khloe kardashian; hulu
Khloé Kardashian Admits Surrogacy Process Made Her Feel 'Really Guilty' Due to 'Transactional Process'
Khloe Kardashian
Khloé Kardashian Admits Feeling 'Less Connected' to Baby Son as She Says Surrogacy Was 'Hard for Me'
Bode Miller attends the 143rd Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 6, 2017 in Louisville, Kentucky
Bode Miller Makes Son Run Hills After He Quit Soccer Team: 'Teaching Our Kids to Never Quit'
Khloe Kardashian
Khloé Kardashian Finally Reveals Her Baby Boy's Name During 'The Kardashians' Season 3 Premiere
Dylan Dreyer courtesy photos
Dylan Dreyer Reveals Son Calvin, 6, Was Diagnosed with Celiac Disease After Stomach Ulcer (Exclusive)
Jason Bateman and Jason Sudeikis with their kids watch game four of the Western Conference Finals between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena
Jason Sudeikis and Son Otis, 9, Share Sweet Father-Son Outing at Lakers Game: Photo
Peter Hermann and Mariska Hargitay pose with their children, August Miklos Friedrich Hermann, Andrew Nicolas Hargitay Hermann and Amaya Josephine Hermann at the 2023 Stuttering Association For The Young (SAY) Benefit Gala
Mariska Hargitay Says Son, Who Has a Stutter, Has Found 'Lovely Community' of Support (Exclusive)