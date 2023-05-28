Kim Kardashian Shares the Heartfelt Gift She Gives to Each of Her Kids on Their Birthdays: ‘They’ll Appreciate This’

Kim Kardashian is sharing the sweet way she celebrates her four kids’ birthdays.

In the latest episode of the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast, the SKIMS founder, 42, chatted about her parenting style and how she commemorates her kids’ birthdays each year.

“Absolutely,” she replied when asked if being the best mom was the hardest job to live up to. “And I’m very confident, so every year I write each one of my kids about a four or five-page letter on their birthday, about what the year was like, who their friends are, silly words they’re saying, their favorite foods, all the silly things they do and a little journey of what the year is like.”

“And it’s so fun to see from the first year now, one of ‘em is almost 10 years old. And I know that they’ll appreciate this,” Kardashian continued. “I know that they’ll appreciate everything, even if they might have thought I was being a little harsh on them. I know that they’ll get it because I got it with my mom. I know they’ll get it with me.”



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.



Kardashian shares her daughters Chicago, 5, and North, 9, as well as sons Saint, 7, and Psalm, 4, with ex-husband Kanye West.

On Mother’s Day this year, the reality star took to Instagram to share the hilarious card she received from daughter Chicago.

"Wow! 😍 I feel seen," Kardashian wrote over an image of a fill-in-the-blank style card. The card featured several lines of text that Chicago had filled in, such as "My mom is 22 years old," and "Her favorite food is salad."

When prompted with the statement "the best thing she cooks is," Chicago candidly wrote, "Mom doesn't cook. She has a chef."

Of course, Kardashian had to respond, sharing an image on her Instagram Story of her cooking beeshee, a traditional pancake from Armenia. "Chi was wrong," she captioned the story, "I do cook. LOL."

