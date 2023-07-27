Kim Kardashian Thrilled She 'Managed to Stay Single' After Chaotic Split Era with Kanye West and Pete Davidson

The SKIMS founder took stock of her love life on Thursday's season 3 finale of 'The Kardashians'

By
Dana Rose Falcone
Dana Rose Falcone is a Staff Writer covering TV at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE for seven years. Dana Rose's work has previously appeared in Entertainment Weekly, Men's Fitness and Us Weekly.
Published on July 27, 2023 12:00AM EDT
kim kardashian; pete davidson; kanye west
Photo: Getty (3)

Happily single!

Kim Kardashian feels fortunate to have time to herself following her divorce from Kanye West and her breakup with Pete Davidson.

“This season has been a lot,” Kim, 42, said on Thursday’s season 3 finale of The Kardashians. “And there’s been a lot of personal drama, a lot of stress, a lot of happy times. I creative directed the Dolce & Gabbana show, I continued to build SKIMS and I managed to stay single!”

Earlier in the episode, as the family prepared to celebrate Christmas, the mom of four reflected on the role external forces have played in her life.

“I kind of still believe in Santa, ‘cause you have to believe in magic,” Kim said in a confessional interview after her daughter North, 10, confessed she knew Santa wasn’t real. “Those that don’t believe in magic will never find it. There’s a lot of magic that has happened in my life. People always ask, ‘How did you do this?’ And I’m just like, a little bit of magic played a role in that, too.”

During season 3, Kim finalized her divorce from Kanye, 46, and reflected on the end of her relationship with Pete, 29.

"I’m single and I’m not ready to mingle and that's OK,” Kim told sister Khloé Kardashian and Scott Disick in the season 3 premiere, adding that "breakups are just like, not my thing." 

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian attend the 2022 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 30, 2022 in Washington, DC.
Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian at the 2022 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner. Paul Morigi/Getty

The SKIMS founder also admitted that she felt "a lot of guilt" after breaking up with the Saturday Night Live alum because he "went through a lot because of my relationship [with Kanye]."

Kim has said that the rapper’s actions took a toll on her, too, and she didn’t know how to handle his antisemitic online attacks.

"It's really confusing for me,” she said in an episode of The Kardashians that aired earlier this month. “It's so different than the person that I married because that’s who I loved, and that’s who I remember ... I’ll do anything to get that person back. The whole situation is sad and I don’t know how to emotionally manage it."

Kim confessed she felt “so bad” for her ex-husband, but didn’t want to address the situation since “he'll probably go off on me."

Kim Kardashian West (R) and husband US rapper Kanye West attend the WSJ Magazine 2019 Innovator Awards
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian in 2019.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty

"I'm conflicted because I don’t ever want to jump in and be a part of a downfall for the father of my kids," Kim added.

While Kim hasn’t been publicly linked to anyone since filming wrapped, she was seen talking to former NFL star Tom Brady at Michael Rubin's star-studded White Party in The Hamptons over the Fourth of July weekend earlier this month. Rubin, however, claimed the pair are “just friends.”

The Kardashians season 3 is now streaming on Hulu.

