Kim Kardashian and Hailey Bieber Reveal They’re Both Members of the Mile-High Club

Kim Kardashian and Hailey Baldwin Bieber are spilling the tea!

The SKIMS founder appeared on Bieber’s YouTube series Who's in My Bathroom? on Wednesday and the pair — who Beiber said "go way back" — discussed how they’re both members of the famous mile-high club.

During the chat, the Rhode Skin founder announced a game of ‘Truth or Shot’ in which the pair would answer "spicy" questions or take a shot if they wanted to avoid telling the truth.

After selecting a question out of a bowl during the game, Kardashian, 42, asked Bieber, 26, if she was a member of the club, which is the unofficial association of people who’ve had sex on a plane while it was in the air. “Have you ever joined the mile-high club?” the SKIMS founder asked the model.

“Yes,” Bieber quickly replied, to which Kardashian added, “Samesies.”



The pals made the confession during Bieber's YouTube series 'Who's in my Bathroom?'. Hailey Rhode Bieber/Youtube

“I was gonna say, I don’t even need to ask you that,” the Rhode Skin founder replied.

Joking that she was offended by Bieber’s reply, Kardashian asked, “Why? Why do you not need to ask me that?”

“You own a plane,” Bieber explained. “I thought you were just saying, like, ‘Of course—you’re a whore,’ ” Kardashian laughed in response.



Elsewhere during the episode, which was filmed in August 2022 but released on Wednesday, the duo opened up about growing up together in LA, described matriarch Kris Jenner as a "chamber of secrets" and dished on the celebrities who have slid into their DMs.

“Who is the most surprising person to ever slide in your DMs?” Kardashian asked Bieber, who married musician Justin Bieber in 2018.

“Honestly, I’ve like looked. Like even in the general ones, I’m like, does anybody, like, hit me up and, like, try to say anything, like, strange? But people really don’t,” said Bieber.

“And that is like the God’s honest truth, is that I’ve never gotten like a sneaky — even before I was married,” she continued. “No. Like, I never had like ‘Oh, this person—like, you’ll never guess this person, like, slid into my DMs.’ Like, I don’t have a story on that. I’m sure you do.”

The pair also discussed whether any celebrities slide into their DMs. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images; Dave Benett/Getty Images

Kardashian confirmed that she does indeed receive a lot of DMs, but she doesn’t respond to them. “A lot of people slide into my DMs. I’m not gonna lie. A lot of inappropriate people,” the mother of four said.

“I’m not surprised,” added Bieber.

“I just won’t respond. Like, you live your life. But I’ll tell you a few,” Kardashian said as she leaned towards Bieber and covered her mouth with her hand and started whispering.

“Wow. That’s bold,” a shocked Bieber replied. “Beyond,” Kardashian agreed.

During a recent episode of season 3 of The Kardashians, the star revealed that she was seeing someone new.

Kardashian shared the news while dining with her sister Kourtney Kardashian’s ex Scott Disick, telling him how her friends recently set her up with someone who she and Scott referred to as "Drop Dead Fred."

"He so meets the standards," Kardashian told Disick, 40, of her new love interest.

In a confessional, producers poked fun at Kardashian’s giddiness as she texted "Fred" on her phone. "That's a lot of smiling, young lady," one producer noted before asking, "Is that Fred?"

After Kardashian confirmed it was, the producer joked, "Two years, my ass." Kardashian expressed confusion over the sentiment as the producer clarified, "[Two years] for you to be single."

But Kardashian insisted that she wouldn't jump into anything new, saying, "No, I'm going to be."

Her new beau comes following her split from comedian Pete Davidson in August 2022 after nine months. The romance came months after Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West, with whom she shares her four children, following six years of marriage.