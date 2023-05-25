Kim Kardashian 'Had a Lot of Guilt' After Pete Davidson Breakup: 'He Went Through A Lot Because of My Relationship'

Kim opened up about the emotional toll that her divorce from Kanye West had on her — and her ex-boyfriend — during Thursday's season 3 premiere of The Kardashians

By
Joelle Goldstein
JG Headshot
Joelle Goldstein

Joelle Goldstein is the Staff Editor of TV for PEOPLE Digital. She has been with the brand for five years, beginning her time as a digital news writer, where she covered everything from entertainment news to crime stories and royal tours. Since then, she has worked as a writer-reporter on the Human Interest team and an associate editor on the TV team. In her current role, Joelle helps oversee all things TV, and enjoys being able to say she has to watch The Kardashians, America's Got Talent, Love Is Blind and Dancing with the Stars for her "work" responsibilities. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Joelle was employed at The Hollywood Reporter, where she was co-nominated at the 2019 GLAAD Media Awards for Outstanding Magazine Article for feature cover story. She graduated from Ithaca College with a Bachelor's degree in Television-Radio (and an appearance in the NCAA Women's Volleyball Final Four!)

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 25, 2023 12:00 AM
Kim Kardashian attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art ; Pete Davidson attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art
Kim Kardashian (left) and Pete Davidson. Photo: Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Kim Kardashian struggled with her guilt after breaking up with Pete Davidson.

During Thursday's season 3 premiere of The Kardashians, Kim got candid about her split from the former Saturday Night Live star — and the ways her divorce from ex-husband Kanye West impacted their relationship.

While speaking to Scott Disick and sister Khloé Kardashian about her current dating situation, Kim, 42, admitted: "I’m single and I’m not ready to mingle and that's OK."

"Breakups are just like, not my thing," she told Scott and Khloé, who both pointed out that nobody actually likes ending relationships.

"It's obviously sad ... [Nine months] is a long time," she continued, noting how she and Pete, 29, "had talks and talks" and "both of us communicated really well about it."

Kim then admitted she felt "a lot of guilt" after their split since Pete "went through a lot because of my relationship [with Kanye]."

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian attend the 2022 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 30, 2022 in Washington, DC.
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson. Paul Morigi/Getty

Kim and Pete began dating in fall 2021 after the reality star's hosting debut on SNL. The romance came months after Kim filed for divorce from Kanye, 45, following six years of marriage.

As Kim and Pete's relationship flourished, Kanye hurled several attacks at the couple both online and in the press, including in a video for his single "Eazy," in which the rapper kidnapped, tied up and buried a claymation version of Pete.

The pair ultimately split in August 2022 after nine months together. Around that time, a source told PEOPLE that Pete "has been in trauma therapy in large part" due to Kanye's threatening posts.

"The attention and negativity coming from Kanye and his antics is a trigger for [Pete], and he's had to seek out help," the source said at the time.

The comedian has since made light of the situation, joking in one of his standup routines about how he had a "really weird year" and touching upon all the insults the rapper made towards him. Pete and Kim have also remained friendly, even reuniting at the 2023 Met Gala earlier this month.

As for Kim and Kanye, she broke down in Thursday's premiere, telling her mom that she was "f---ing exhausted" by the drama with her ex-husband, with whom she shares children North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4.

"Even through all of the craziness of everything that Kanye says about us, I never comment, I never post… we stay silent through all the lies," she said. "Even how he looks so down on me for my [sex] tape, brings it up all over town, all over the media. Like, thanks for reminding people once again. All of his shenanigans is gonna be far more damaging to the kids one day than my tape will ever be and I have to sit here and not say anything, ever, because I know one day my kids will appreciate that."

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West
Kim Kardashian (left) and Kanye West. Karwai Tang/Getty; Kevin Mazur/Getty

Despite the difficult situation with her exes, Kim also said in Thursday's episode that she hopes to find love again.

"I go back and forth in my feelings sometimes, like, who's ever gonna wanna date me?" she said in a confessional. "I have four kids, I'm in my 40s ... like, who's gonna wanna deal with the drams? But my person is gonna be like, 'F--- all that. It's gonna be hard, but we're together and we're gonna do this.' So I'm just waiting for that person."

She made similar comments this week about her love life while joining the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast.

"I think I'll always be a hopeless romantic and always want to be in love and definitely love sharing my life with someone, and love creating a life with someone," she said. "I definitely will take my time. And I think there's so many factors, especially when you have kids and being mindful of people that enter in your life."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Kardashians season 3 is now streaming on Hulu.

Related Articles
Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss
'Vanderpump Rules': Sandoval Warns Raquel 'Ariana's Gonna Unleash on You' as She Finally Joins Heated Reunion
VANDERPUMP RULES -- "Reunion" -- Pictured: (l-r) Ariana Madix, Andy Cohen, Lisa Vanderpump, Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, Scheana Shay
'VPR' Reunion: Sandoval Sobs amid Boos, Ariana's 'Victim-Blaming' Accusation and Lisa Calling Him 'Perverse'
CHICAGO MED -- "Does One Door Close and Another One Open?" Episode 822 -- Pictured: (l-r) Marlyne Barrett as Maggie Lockwood, Nick Gehlfuss as Will Halstead -- (Photo by: George Burns Jr/NBC)
'Chicago Med' Season Finale: [SPOILER] Departs in a 'Full-Circle' and 'Beautiful Moment' (Exclusive)
James Holzhauer Mattea Roach and Matt Amodio
‘Jeopardy! Masters’ Names a Champion After Nail-Biting Last-Minute Upset — Find Out Who Won!
VANDERPUMP RULES, Season 10 -- "Reunion"
The Biggest Bombshells from the 'Vanderpump Rules' Season 10 Reunion (So Far)
Sister Wivesâ Meri Brown on How Sheâs Leaned into the âFeeling and Emotion of Fearâ After Kody Split
Sister Wives' Meri Brown Shares Inspiring Message About Leaning into 'Fear' After Kody Split
Kourtney Kardashian Reveals the Sweet Way Husband Travis Barker 'Adds to My Life'
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Are 'Living Our Best Lives' as She Says They Had Morning Sex for 90 Minutes
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West
Kim Kardashian Has Moment of Self-Doubt amid Kanye West Drama: 'Who's Ever Gonna Wanna Date Me?'
RHONJ RECAP: Gia Giudice Accuses Joe and Melissa Gorga of 'Trying to Put a Wedge' in Family's Younger Generation
'RHONJ': Gia Giudice Says Relationship with Joe and Melissa Gorga Is 'Over' as Couple 'Completely Burn the Bridge'
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA: In this image released on June 5, (L-R) Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga attend the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV); SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA: In this image released on June 5, (L-R) Luis Ruelas and Teresa Giudice attend the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV)
'RHONJ': Inside the 'Painful' Moment Teresa Found Out Joe and Melissa Gorga Were Blackballing Her Wedding
SAN MARINO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 13: (L-R) Jennifer Flavin and Sylvester Stallone attend the Ralph Lauren SS23 Runway Show at The Huntington Library, Art Collections, and Botanical Gardens on October 13, 2022 in San Marino, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Jennifer Flavin Stallone Wondered 'Who I Am' amid Empty Nest Woes Before Separation from Sylvester Stallone
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West
Kim Kardashian Breaks Down Over Ex Kanye West's 'Lies' That Are 'Far More Damaging to the Kids' Than Her Sex Tape
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West
Kim Kardashian Says Time with Kanye West Was 'Beautiful' but She Can't 'Help People That Don't Want the Help'
Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Kroy Biermann
Kim Zolciak-Biermann's Ex Kroy Asks for Her Psych Evaluation, Alleging 'Troubling Behavior' Including Gambling
Kim Kardashian attends the 2023 TIME100 Gala
Kim Kardashian Admits She 'Always' Wants to Be in Love, but Has Committed to 'Take My Time' Dating Again
Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin
Here's Why Whoopi Goldberg Gave Sunny Hostin a Lap Dance Live on 'The View'