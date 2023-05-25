Kim Kardashian 'Had a Lot of Guilt' After Pete Davidson Breakup: 'He Went Through A Lot Because of My Relationship'

Kim Kardashian struggled with her guilt after breaking up with Pete Davidson.

During Thursday's season 3 premiere of The Kardashians, Kim got candid about her split from the former Saturday Night Live star — and the ways her divorce from ex-husband Kanye West impacted their relationship.

While speaking to Scott Disick and sister Khloé Kardashian about her current dating situation, Kim, 42, admitted: "I’m single and I’m not ready to mingle and that's OK."

"Breakups are just like, not my thing," she told Scott and Khloé, who both pointed out that nobody actually likes ending relationships.

"It's obviously sad ... [Nine months] is a long time," she continued, noting how she and Pete, 29, "had talks and talks" and "both of us communicated really well about it."

Kim then admitted she felt "a lot of guilt" after their split since Pete "went through a lot because of my relationship [with Kanye]."

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson. Paul Morigi/Getty

Kim and Pete began dating in fall 2021 after the reality star's hosting debut on SNL. The romance came months after Kim filed for divorce from Kanye, 45, following six years of marriage.

As Kim and Pete's relationship flourished, Kanye hurled several attacks at the couple both online and in the press, including in a video for his single "Eazy," in which the rapper kidnapped, tied up and buried a claymation version of Pete.

The pair ultimately split in August 2022 after nine months together. Around that time, a source told PEOPLE that Pete "has been in trauma therapy in large part" due to Kanye's threatening posts.

"The attention and negativity coming from Kanye and his antics is a trigger for [Pete], and he's had to seek out help," the source said at the time.

The comedian has since made light of the situation, joking in one of his standup routines about how he had a "really weird year" and touching upon all the insults the rapper made towards him. Pete and Kim have also remained friendly, even reuniting at the 2023 Met Gala earlier this month.

As for Kim and Kanye, she broke down in Thursday's premiere, telling her mom that she was "f---ing exhausted" by the drama with her ex-husband, with whom she shares children North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4.

"Even through all of the craziness of everything that Kanye says about us, I never comment, I never post… we stay silent through all the lies," she said. "Even how he looks so down on me for my [sex] tape, brings it up all over town, all over the media. Like, thanks for reminding people once again. All of his shenanigans is gonna be far more damaging to the kids one day than my tape will ever be and I have to sit here and not say anything, ever, because I know one day my kids will appreciate that."

Kim Kardashian (left) and Kanye West. Karwai Tang/Getty; Kevin Mazur/Getty

Despite the difficult situation with her exes, Kim also said in Thursday's episode that she hopes to find love again.

"I go back and forth in my feelings sometimes, like, who's ever gonna wanna date me?" she said in a confessional. "I have four kids, I'm in my 40s ... like, who's gonna wanna deal with the drams? But my person is gonna be like, 'F--- all that. It's gonna be hard, but we're together and we're gonna do this.' So I'm just waiting for that person."

She made similar comments this week about her love life while joining the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast.

"I think I'll always be a hopeless romantic and always want to be in love and definitely love sharing my life with someone, and love creating a life with someone," she said. "I definitely will take my time. And I think there's so many factors, especially when you have kids and being mindful of people that enter in your life."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Kardashians season 3 is now streaming on Hulu.





