Kim Kardashian Guides 'Hysterical' Emma Roberts as Her Dreams Become Nightmares in 'AHS: Delicate' Trailer

In the first 'American Horror Story: Delicate' trailer, Emma Roberts begins to lose her mind as Kim Kardashian tells her: "You have a peculiar penchant for turning dreams into nightmares"

Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She joined the brand in 2021 as a digital news writer, covering stories spanning across the site's verticals. She previously contributed E! Online, Hollywood Life and Oscar.com.
Published on September 6, 2023 02:19PM EDT

Emma Roberts is living a waking nightmare in the upcoming season of American Horror Story: Delicate.

Season 12 is based on Danielle Valentine’s new novel Delicate Condition. The thriller follows Anna Alcott, who is convinced a “sinister figure” is going to “great lengths” so she never gives birth, according to the book description on Amazon.

In the new trailer for season 12 of the FX series, Roberts’ character Anna’s dream of becoming a star is happening but she still longs to be a mother. Siobhan Walsh, played by Kim Kardashian, tells her, “You are an A-list star now. Focus on the good.”

American Horror Story: Delicate - Kim Kardashian & Emma Roberts
Kim Kardashian & Emma Roberts on 'American Horror Story: Delicate'.

FX

Anna's husband (Matt Czurchy) tells her that “all this will be worth it once we meet our perfect baby.” However, she quickly becomes concerned about a woman lurking in the shadows, who she believes is following her. But her husband tries to calm her nerves saying, “You’re on a ton of meds. You got a lot on your mind.”

Siobhan, meanwhile, warns her, “You have a peculiar penchant for turning dreams into nightmares.”

After finding out she is pregnant, she dreams of herself lifting a baby above her head in a grassy meadow. However, her journey to motherhood is anything but smooth as a nurse, played by Cara Delevingne, sees something alarming during an ultrasound.

Kim Kardashian and Emma Roberts Are Pregnant with Fear â and Spiders? â in Spooky New 'AHS: Delicate' Teaser
'American Horror Story: Delicate'.

FX

Siobhan presses her, “Do you want an Oscar? Do you want it as much as a baby?” while another person says, “I don’t understand the urge to create an unnecessary child who feeds on your body.”

Anna still worries that “something’s happening” to her as a voice says, “Pain is the touchstone of growth.”

Anna’s dream suddenly becomes a nightmare as she screams in a grassy field with blood on her dress. Her husband then tells her to “stop being hysterical,” but she insists that she needs him to believe her.

Kim Kardashian and Emma Roberts Are Pregnant with Fear â and Spiders? â in Spooky New 'AHS: Delicate' Teaser
Emma Roberts on 'American Horror Story: Delicate'.

FX

News about season 12 of AHS first emerged in April. At the time, Roberts shared the teaser on Instagram and wrote, "This summer … Kim and I are DELICATE #ahs #ahs12 @kimkardashian @ryanmurphyproductions 🕷️ 🤍 #delicate."

Kardashian also shared the visual with her own creepy caption: "👀🩸"

Though FX declined to provide further details about Kardashian's role on the show to PEOPLE while confirming the casting news, series co-creator Ryan Murphy shared his excitement for the reality star joining the AHS universe.

"Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family," Murphy, 57, shared in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

Billie Lourd, Denis O’Hare, Leslie Grossman and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez also star in the upcoming installment.  

Part 1 of American Horror Story: Delicate premieres Sept. 20 on FX and can be streamed on Hulu the next day.

