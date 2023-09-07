Kim Kardashian’s 'All that Glitters Is Gold' Bikini Earns Smash Mouth’s Approval: ‘Only Shooting Stars’

The 'KUWTK' alum is an "All Star" in Smash Mouth's book

By
Angel Saunders
Angel Saunders
Angel Saunders has been a writer at PEOPLE since 2023.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 7, 2023
Kim Kardashian, smash mouth
Kim Kardashian, Smash Mouth. Photo:

STEFANO RELLANDINI/AFP via Getty

Kim Kardashian has earned Smash Mouth’s seal of approval!

On Wednesday, Kardashian, 42, posted a steamy swimsuit selfie and quoted the lyrics of Smash Mouth’s late ‘90s hit single “All Star.” The upbeat tune gained success after it appeared in the 2001 animated blockbuster Shrek

“All that glitters is gold,” Kardashian wrote on the social media photo of herself posing in the metallic two-piece. 

Smash Mouth later reposted the image on X, formerly known as Twitter, adding a few more lyrics from the anthem. “Only shooting stars,” the band said. 

Kardashian’s viral golden moment followed another recent bold look. 

Earlier this week, the reality television star posted an Instagram carousel recap of herself attending one of Beyoncé’s Los Angeles Renaissance World Tour concerts. 

In the cover photo, the SKIMS founder posed with her family — daughter North West, niece Penelope Scotland Disick and sister Khloé Kardashian. The ladies all wore silver, a special birthday request from Beyoncé herself.

“My birthday wish is to celebrate with you wearing your most fabulous silver fashions to the shows 8.23 - 9.22!” the Grammy winner said, in part, on her Instagram Story ahead of the final leg of her world tour.

The “CHURCH GIRL” singer added that she wanted her audience to come dressed as a “shimmering human disco ball each night.”

Kardashian’s carousel continued, showing the fam heading to the SoFi Stadium in a chauffeured vehicle before meeting up with more family and friends for the evening — including Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, his fiancée Lauren Sánchez, Kim’s mother Kris Jenner and her partner Corey Gamble

“👑🐝,” Kardashian captioned the upload as a nod to Beyoncé’s “Queen Bey” nickname. 

Kardashian will soon be showing off more fun fashions this fall when she makes her American Horror Story debut. 

70s Haircuts
Kim Kardashian.

Getty Images

Her role on the long-running FX horror anthology television series was first announced in April. 

At the time, Emma Roberts, a veteran on the program, shared the teaser on Instagram, writing, "This summer…Kim and I are DELICATE #ahs #ahs12 @kimkardashian @ryanmurphyproductions 🕷️ 🤍 #delicate."

Kardashian also shared the sneak peek, adding her own intriguing caption: "👀🩸."

"Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family," series co-creator Ryan Murphy said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter at the time. 

Images later shared by the network showed Kardashian posing with a gigantic spider, an insect she has adamantly admitted to being deathly afraid of in the past. However, in a 2020 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the mother of four faced her fears when North wanted one as a pet.

Kim Kardashian Black Dress amfAR Gala New York at Cipriani 2019
Kim Kardashian.

Getty Images

Kardashian’s AHS season 12 series will be titled "Delicate" and is based on Danielle Valentine’s novel Delicate Condition. It chronicles Anna Alcott, who is convinced a “sinister figure” is going to “great lengths” to make sure she never gives birth, according to the novel's description on Amazon. 

The first trailer was released on Wednesday.

Kardashian will play the role of Siobhan Walsh, a character who in the preview advises Roberts to “focus on the good” of her career as an A-list star — yet Roberts’ character, Alcott, longs to become a mother.

Cara Delevingne will also appear in the series as a nurse who notices something isn’t quite right with Alcott’s unborn child. 

Part 1 of American Horror Story: Delicate premieres Sept. 20 on FX and can be streamed on Hulu the next day.

