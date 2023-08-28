Kim Kardashian Poses in Glowing White String Bikini: 'Self Reflection'

The reality star shared her latest electrifying swimsuit look on Instagram Sunday

By
Erin Clack
Erin Clack
Erin Clack is a Writer-Editor for PEOPLE. She has been writing about fashion, parenting and pop culture for more than 15 years.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 28, 2023 01:41PM EDT
Kim Kardashian Poses in Glowing String Bikini: 'Self Reflection'
Kim Kardashian wears a glowing bikini in a new Instagram photo. Photo:

kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian's latest bikini look is lit.

On Sunday, the reality star, 42, shared a new photo on Instagram, capturing her posing in the dark in a glowing white string bikini. Her eyes were hidden behind a large pair of shades as she leaned back on the top stair of a wood deck. Not only was her suit looking electric, but her green manicure as well.

"Self reflection," the Skims founder captured the post.

Kim Kardashian Poses in Glowing String Bikini: 'Self Reflection'
Kim Kardashian poses in a glowing white bikini in a new Instagram photo.

kimkardashian/Instagram

Kardashian has treated her followers to a parade of bikini looks throughout the summer. Earlier this month, she had a golden moment while vacationing in Italy. The Kardashians star posted several snapshots of herself sporting a shimmery gold suit as she enjoyed a dip in the pool and rode a bike. "Nite swim in Puglia," she wrote.

In July, Kardashian demonstrated that she not only looks good in a bikini but can perfectly execute a gymnastics move while wearing a tiny pair of bottoms, too. She uploaded a frame-by-frame photo carousel on Instagram, capturing her doing a cartwheel in the sand on a beach. "🤸‍♀️🤸‍♀️🤸‍♀️," she captioned the light-hearted post.

However, not all of her bikini photo ops have been a success. Last month, Kardashian jokingly complained that her family kept getting in the way as she posed for a photo in a black two-piece.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

“Can’t a girl get a good solo pic pleaseeeee,” she quipped in her Instagram post, which featured a series of snaps of her standing waist-high in a lake.

In each image, people could be seen swimming in the water behind her. The photobombers included family friend Savas Oguz and Kardashian's son Saint, 7, whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye West.

Just days before Sunday's electrifying bikini moment, Kardashian showed off another eye-catching fashion item from her closet. In a mirror selfie shared on Instagram, she modeled a pair of light-wash ripped jeans decorated with artwork done by her kids — in addition to Saint, she's mom to Psalm, 4, Chicago, 5, and North West, 10.

Kim Kardashian Posts Jeans Her Kids Customized For Mother's Day:ÃÂ  'I Love Seeing Their Personalities Shine'
Kim Kardashian shows off the jeans her kids gave her for Mother's Day.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kardashian explained that the jeans were a gift from the foursome. “For Mother's Day this year they made me these jeans and they were so happy when they saw me wear their work [of] art! Every Mother's Day they have drawn on clothing for me that I will keep forever,” she wrote.

"I love seeing their personalities shine through their art,” she continued. "You can tell which one of my kids drew on what side of these jeans. From Psalm’s foot and hand print to Saint’s soccer drawings, North’s backwards letters and Chi’s hearts…I will cherish these forever!"

Related Articles
Dylan Mulvaney, Bella Poarch, Shea Coulee
The Best Beauty Moments of the 2023 Streamy Awards
Kim Kardashian Shares More From Vacation with North West: 'Japan is Our Happy Place'
Kim Kardashian Shares New Photos from Japan Trip with Daughter North: 'Our Happy Place'
Hailey Bieber, Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner Have Low Key Girlâs Night at Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles
Hailey Bieber, Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner Have Low-Key Girls' Night at Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles
Meghan Markle's Mom Doria Ragland Poses with Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner at L.A. Event
Meghan Markle's Mom Doria Ragland Poses with Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner at L.A. Charity Event
Kendall Jenner shares two bikini selfies to her Instagram
Kendall Jenner Models Two Bikinis During Girl's Vacation in Mexico with Hailey Bieber
Carrie Bradshaw wedding dress
Carrie Bradshaw’s Colorful Bird of Paradise Wedding Headpiece Going Up for Auction at Sotheby’s
The Price Is Right-1987
Watch Bob Barker Get a Standing Ovation When He Debuts His Gray Hair on 'The Price Is Right' in 1987
Kylie Jenner Posts Sundrenched Selfie and Sizzling Bikini Pic .
Kylie Jenner Posts Sundrenched Selfie and Chic Bikini Pic — See the Photos!
Jennifer Lopez, Instagram, Brown Blazer
Jennifer Lopez's Business Casual Outfit Included a Polished Blazer in Fall's Favorite Color
Kelly Rowland, La La Anthony at the season 2 premiere of "BMF" held at TCL Chinese Theatre on January 5, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
La La Anthony Says Kelly Rowland Is a Self-Care Expert: ‘She Has It All Figured Out’ (Exclusive)
Winnie Harlow Shows Off Brand New Tattoo Dedicated to Boyfriend Kyle Kuzma
Winnie Harlow Shows Off Brand New Tattoo Dedicated to Boyfriend Kyle Kuzma — See Her Ink!
Kim Cattrall Samantha Jones And Just Like That
All About Kim Cattrall's 'Natural,' 'Dewy' Look (and Fierce Fashion) for the 'And Just Like That ...' Finale
Anderson Paak, Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba's Red-Hot Suit and More Can't-Miss Style Moments of the Week
Salma Hayek Sips Her Coffee in a Plunging One-Piece Swimsuit and Towering Platform Heels
Salma Hayek Casually Sips Her Coffee in a Plunging One-Piece Swimsuit and Towering Platform Heels
Lady Gaga instagram Las Vegas rehearsal 08 23 23
Lady Gaga Nails Vintage Look in Updo and Red Lipstick for Rehearsal Session: 'So Excited to Go Back to Vegas'
Heidi Klum AGT Pasadena 08 23 23
Heidi Klum Is a '70s-Style Vision in All-Black as She Steps Out in Pasadena