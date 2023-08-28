Kim Kardashian Poses in Glowing White String Bikini: 'Self Reflection'

Kim Kardashian's latest bikini look is lit.

On Sunday, the reality star, 42, shared a new photo on Instagram, capturing her posing in the dark in a glowing white string bikini. Her eyes were hidden behind a large pair of shades as she leaned back on the top stair of a wood deck. Not only was her suit looking electric, but her green manicure as well.

"Self reflection," the Skims founder captured the post.

Kim Kardashian poses in a glowing white bikini in a new Instagram photo. kimkardashian/Instagram

Kardashian has treated her followers to a parade of bikini looks throughout the summer. Earlier this month, she had a golden moment while vacationing in Italy. The Kardashians star posted several snapshots of herself sporting a shimmery gold suit as she enjoyed a dip in the pool and rode a bike. "Nite swim in Puglia," she wrote.

In July, Kardashian demonstrated that she not only looks good in a bikini but can perfectly execute a gymnastics move while wearing a tiny pair of bottoms, too. She uploaded a frame-by-frame photo carousel on Instagram, capturing her doing a cartwheel in the sand on a beach. "🤸‍♀️🤸‍♀️🤸‍♀️," she captioned the light-hearted post.

However, not all of her bikini photo ops have been a success. Last month, Kardashian jokingly complained that her family kept getting in the way as she posed for a photo in a black two-piece.

“Can’t a girl get a good solo pic pleaseeeee,” she quipped in her Instagram post, which featured a series of snaps of her standing waist-high in a lake.

In each image, people could be seen swimming in the water behind her. The photobombers included family friend Savas Oguz and Kardashian's son Saint, 7, whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye West.

Just days before Sunday's electrifying bikini moment, Kardashian showed off another eye-catching fashion item from her closet. In a mirror selfie shared on Instagram, she modeled a pair of light-wash ripped jeans decorated with artwork done by her kids — in addition to Saint, she's mom to Psalm, 4, Chicago, 5, and North West, 10.

Kim Kardashian shows off the jeans her kids gave her for Mother's Day. Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kardashian explained that the jeans were a gift from the foursome. “For Mother's Day this year they made me these jeans and they were so happy when they saw me wear their work [of] art! Every Mother's Day they have drawn on clothing for me that I will keep forever,” she wrote.

"I love seeing their personalities shine through their art,” she continued. "You can tell which one of my kids drew on what side of these jeans. From Psalm’s foot and hand print to Saint’s soccer drawings, North’s backwards letters and Chi’s hearts…I will cherish these forever!"

