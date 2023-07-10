Kim Kardashian Was 'Freaking Out' to Discover a Woman's Shadow in Her Latest Solo Selfie

Instagram commenters had some theories of what the silhouette could be — ranging from one of Kim's staffers to a ghost

By
Published on July 10, 2023 11:24AM EDT
Kim Kardashian Gets "Freaked Out" By Shadow of Woman in Her Home Selfie
Photo:

Instagram/kimkardashian

Kim Kardashian is spooked. 

The SKIMS founder shared a recent bare-faced selfie that came with a jump scare that Kardashian, 42, didn’t see when she first took the photo. “Soooo I took this pic last week when I was alone and now going through my phone I am freaking out noticing a woman in the window,” she captioned the photo. 

Kardashian is wearing a pink, bodycon dress front and center in the snap — but observant followers need only to scan over to the back right to spy what looks like the silhouette of a woman.

Commenters had lots of theories that the shadow could be Kardashian's makeup artist or a nanny for her kids. Yellowjackets star Christina Ricci didn't hold back, commenting, “Def a ghost 👻”

Others made Kardashians-esque jokes in the comments, including an all-time Keeping Up classic: “Hi Kim, it’s only me, it’s Todd Kraines!”

"Kim Kardashian West" Episode 1807 -- Pictured: (l-r) Kim Kardashian West and Kenan Thompson during the "Skims" sketch on Saturday, October 9, 2021

Rosalind O'Connor/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Last week, Kardashian spent her the Fourth of July holiday beachside with a trip to the Hamptons for Michael Rubin’s celebrity white party. On Twitter, she revealed she took 11 shots at the bash. She uploaded a few more photos — again, dressed in all pink — of her summer holiday. 

Kim appears to be spending this summer single, though rumors she’s been speaking to Tom Brady continue to surface. "They are friends and have a lot of respect for each other," a source told PEOPLE. "Kim is very focused on her kids and her businesses, and not in a relationship right now."

New episodes of The Kardashians drop Thursdays at 12 a.m. ET/9 p.m. PT on Hulu.

