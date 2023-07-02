Kim Kardashian Says Failing the Baby Bar Helped Daughter Relate to Her: 'She Saw Me Fail and Cry'

Kim Kardashian is showing her daughter that despite her success, the two aren't all that different.

In a recent article for Vogue Italia, the SKIMS founder, 42, was asked to talk about the moment when she found out she passed the baby bar. "That's one of my favorite episodes too. My daughter was there with me," Kardashian recalled.

"For a long time it was difficult for her to understand why I was studying all the time. She saw me fail and cry, she saw how I was no different than her when she was worried because of a test."

"But when she saw me cry from joy, I knew she understood how important that achievement was to me personally."

Kardashian shares her four kids — Psalm, 4, Chicago, 5, Saint, 7, and North, 10 — with ex-husband Kanye West, 46.

In a recent episode of The Kardashians, the reality TV star opened up about keeping her feelings towards her ex private from her kids.

"I still feel the need to not talk about it and protect it from my kids and I always will feel that way but God, if people knew," she said. "I would just never do that to my kids."

Speaking of the ups and downs of their relationships, Kardashian said she spent "hours and hours of my days as the cleanup crew."

Mom Kris Jenner then pointed out that's why divorce ended up being the best option.

In a confessional, Kardashian added, "It's the hardest feeling to watch someone you really loved, and you have a family with be so different than what you knew."

Jenner said she thinks that the former couple's oldest, 10-year-old North, "is hearing something, and maybe she won't say it. That's what breaks my heart."

Kardashian however explained that none of the kids are aware because of a policy she implements when their dad is making headlines.

"It's a chain to my whole household. No TV, only Apple TV," she said, explaining she "can't risk" them catching a news teaser.

"I have to figure out a way to protect and so they still haven't seen anything, but I go into crisis mode," Kardashian admitted in the confessional. "I am the one being accused for and being blamed for so many things. And it really, really is hurtful and it sucks, but I can control how I react and I can control if I'm a mess. Then my kids will see that."

Jenner reassured her daughter that "there's nothing" the family wouldn't do for her, to which she said, "I just hate that I bring the drama."

"I really do believe that one day, my kids will appreciate my silence, my understanding, and my grace, and I will try to keep it together at all times."