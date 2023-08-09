Kim Kardashian Encourages Fans to Screen for Cancer After Getting $2,500 Full Body Scan Herself

Kim Kardashian is encouraging her 363 million Instagram followers to screen for cancer after getting a full body scan.

The reality star and SKIMS founder posted about her experience with a Prenuvo machine, which she described as “life saving" in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

“I recently did this @prenuvo scan and had to tell you all about this life saving machine,” Kardashian, 42, wrote, noting that her post was not an advertisement.



“The Prenuvo full-body scan has the ability to detect cancer and diseases such as aneurysms in its earliest stages, before symptoms arise. It was like getting a MRI for an hour with no radiation. It has really saved some of my friends lives and I just wanted to share #NotAnAd.”



Kim Kardashian Encourages Fans to Screen for Cancer After Getting Prenuvo Full Body Scan. Kim Kardashian Instagram

The Kardashians star stood next to the Prenuvo machine in the first photo in the post. The second image showed the mom of four posing for a mirror selfie taken inside a bathroom.

“Love @prenuvo 🙌😍,” Paris Hilton commented below the post.

However, Kardashian’s fans were not as pleased with the recommendation, with many criticizing her due to a full body scan with the machine costing $2,499.



“Kim, this is for wealthy people. People can’t afford food right now,” one person commented. Another said, “The fact majority of society can’t even afford insurance for a simple wellness checkup.”

A third fan added, “Unfortunately us regular people can’t afford this type of preventative care. Most insurances won’t cover this.”

The sentiment continued to be echoed in the comments section, as another user added, “Love a billionaire recommending preventative care that is totally inaccessible to 98% of your fan base, total vibe.”

In June, PEOPLE's Sheila Cosgrave Baylis, tested out the Prenuvo machine and shared details of the experience, along with the results from the scan.