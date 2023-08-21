Entertainment TV Kim Kardashian and Emma Roberts Are Pregnant with Fear — and Spiders?! — in Spooky New 'AHS: Delicate' Teaser Cara Delevingne, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez and Zachary Quinto join Kim Kardashian and Emma Roberts in the first part of the latest season of 'American Horror Story' when it premieres Sept. 20 on FX By Dory Jackson Dory Jackson Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She has also helped recap popular TV shows like 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,' 'Sister Wives' and 'Vanderpump Rules.' The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus on Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 21, 2023 04:46PM EDT Trending Videos FX just dropped a chill-inducing new look at American Horror Story: Delicate. Kim Kardashian, Emma Roberts and Cara Delevingne star in the latest sneak peek set to a haunting version of the classic nursery rhyme "Rock-A-Bye-Baby." An abundance of spiders and spider webs are strewn about throughout the teaser, which also sees Roberts, 32, screaming while lying down on a medical bed. Delevingne's mysterious character holds a liquid-filled needle while Kardashian, 42, is shown cradling a baby. All three women don dramatic looks, with Kardashian's all-black spider web dress moment being the most skin-crawling of the bunch. FX The upcoming 12th season is based on Danielle Valentine's newly released novel Delicate Condition. The thriller follows Anna Alcott, who is convinced a "sinister figure" is going to "great lengths" to ensure she never gives birth, according to the book description on Amazon. The cast also includes Pose alum Michaela Jaé Rodriguez and a cameo from AHS mainstay Zachary Quinto. FX Kim Kardashian Serves Up a Mother of a Scare in First 'American Horror Story: Delicate' Teaser — Watch! News about season 12 of AHS first emerged in April. At the time, Roberts shared the teaser on Instagram and wrote, "This summer…Kim and I are DELICATE #ahs #ahs12 @kimkardashian @ryanmurphyproductions 🕷️ 🤍 #delicate." Kardashian also shared the visual with her own creepy caption: "👀🩸" FX Though FX declined to provide further details about Kardashian's role on the show to PEOPLE while confirming the casting news, series co-creator Ryan Murphy shared his excitement for the reality star joining the AHS universe. "Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family," Murphy, 57, shared in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. FX Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Part 1 of American Horror Story: Delicate premieres Sept. 20 on FX and can be streamed on Hulu the next day.