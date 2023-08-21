Kim Kardashian and Emma Roberts Are Pregnant with Fear — and Spiders?! — in Spooky New 'AHS: Delicate' Teaser

Cara Delevingne, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez and Zachary Quinto join Kim Kardashian and Emma Roberts in the first part of the latest season of 'American Horror Story' when it premieres Sept. 20 on FX

By
Dory Jackson
dory jackson headshot
Dory Jackson
Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She has also helped recap popular TV shows like 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,' 'Sister Wives' and 'Vanderpump Rules.' The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus on Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. 
Published on August 21, 2023 04:46PM EDT

FX just dropped a chill-inducing new look at American Horror Story: Delicate.

Kim Kardashian, Emma Roberts and Cara Delevingne star in the latest sneak peek set to a haunting version of the classic nursery rhyme "Rock-A-Bye-Baby." An abundance of spiders and spider webs are strewn about throughout the teaser, which also sees Roberts, 32, screaming while lying down on a medical bed.

Delevingne's mysterious character holds a liquid-filled needle while Kardashian, 42, is shown cradling a baby. All three women don dramatic looks, with Kardashian's all-black spider web dress moment being the most skin-crawling of the bunch.

FX

The upcoming 12th season is based on Danielle Valentine's newly released novel Delicate Condition. The thriller follows Anna Alcott, who is convinced a "sinister figure" is going to "great lengths" to ensure she never gives birth, according to the book description on Amazon.

The cast also includes Pose alum Michaela Jaé Rodriguez and a cameo from AHS mainstay Zachary Quinto.

FX

News about season 12 of AHS first emerged in April. At the time, Roberts  shared the teaser on Instagram and wrote, "This summer…Kim and I are DELICATE #ahs #ahs12 @kimkardashian @ryanmurphyproductions 🕷️ 🤍 #delicate."

Kardashian also shared the visual with her own creepy caption: "👀🩸"

FX

Though FX declined to provide further details about Kardashian's role on the show to PEOPLE while confirming the casting news, series co-creator Ryan Murphy shared his excitement for the reality star joining the AHS universe.

"Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family," Murphy, 57, shared in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

FX

Part 1 of American Horror Story: Delicate premieres Sept. 20 on FX and can be streamed on Hulu the next day.

