Kim Kardashian Says She Has Email Proof She Was 'Mindful' of Kourtney's Feelings Over D&G Show

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian are not getting along.

In this week's episode of The Kardashians, Kim finds out Kourtney is mad at her — and why.

Early in the episode, Kourtney vents to her sister Kendall Jenner about Kim’s role as creative director of Dolce & Gabbana’s upcoming show — and how she thinks Kim overstepped boundaries at Kourtney’s wedding to Travis Barker.

Kourtney tells Kendall that Kim was having conversations at her wedding with Dolce & Gabbana about a SKIMS collaboration and that Kim called and asked her to come to Milan for “a Dolce thing” but failed to communicate all the details.

Kendall says she sees both sides and understands how Kourtney might feel like her toes were stepped on.

Kourtney starts crying and says, “There’s an abundance of opportunities,” adding that, “it’s not about business and... it takes precedence over hurting your sister.”

"It’s legit copying my wedding,” she says about the looks Kim planned to use in her Dolce & Gabbana show.



Kim Kardashian. Estrop/Getty

Kourtney then says, “[Kim] wasn’t happy at my wedding. She can never give acknowledgment of whoa, this is so amazing." Kendall agrees and calls Kourtney’s feeling “valid.”

"She sees everything that I had there and takes it for her own, and she doesn’t even see it. She sees it for the dollar signs, but I see it,” Kourtney continues. “Everyone’s said something to me. All my friends said it, they were like, ‘She’s spiraling.’ "

Kendall points out that, “As sisters, we have to understand when someone has a job, we have to try and see where [collaborations] could work.”

Kourtney immediately responds: “If I did it to Kim, she would freak out.” She continues, “It hurts my feelings because it was my actual wedding. Don’t do it the same year that comes out four months later! [My wedding] wasn’t a business deal, I did it because it felt real."

That’s what sucks the most,” Kendall agrees. “You spoke about how special you felt and now it deflates it all."

Kim Kardashian and Dolce and Gabbana. MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty

Later in the show, Kris Jenner keeps it very diplomatic when she says in the confessional, “As a mom, when my girls see things differently, I try to stay neutral."

Near the end of the episode, Khloé Kardashian teels Kim at a Dolce & Gabbana event that Kourtney is upset with her. “She’s mad at me?” Kim asks incredulously.

In the confessional, Kim says this is the “first time I heard Kourt is upset… I couldn’t have been more mindful and said don’t do certain collections out of respect for Kourtney.”

Kim continues: “She doesn’t know that I have the email string begging them to push it a year."

As the Dolce & Gabbana show looms ahead, Kim says this is all “coming at the worst time” and “not what I need with Kourtney right now. The show is tomorrow."

