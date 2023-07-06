Kim Kardashian Reveals She Drank 11 Shots at Michael Rubin’s Fourth of July Party

Kim Kardashian certainly let her hair down during her Fourth of July celebrations!

The SKIMS mogul, 42, attended Michael Rubin’s star-studded white party over the holiday, and on Wednesday revealed that she had indulged in her fair share of shots.

Kardashian made the revelation when she responded to a Twitter user who had shared a snapshot of her at the party. “Wondering whether Kim actually took this shot,” Nojo Liz pondered in the Wednesday tweet, which showed a pic of the reality star — alongside celebs including Meek Mill and Tiffany Haddish —holding a shot.

Revealing she actually drank almost a dozen, Kardashian replied, “Oh I sure did! times 11!”



Kim Kardashian at Michael Rubin's Fourth of July party. Michael Rubin Instagram

Kardashian was joined by a whole host of stars at the Fanatics CEO’s Hamptons bash, including her sister Kendall Jenner, Justin and Hailey Beiber, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Leonardo DiCaprio, Emily Ratajkowski, Kevin Hart, James Corden,Tom Brady, Usher and Travis Scott, the ex of her sister Kylie Jenner.

Adhering to the dress code, the mom of four dressed in a white patterned two-piece that consisted of a fitted crop top and matching maxi skirt. She teamed the outfit with a pair of silver heels and a 17-carat, pear-shaped diamond belt by Messika Jewelry.



Fans of The Kardashians star may be surprised to hear she was able to take 11 shots after she went viral last August for hilariously spitting out a shot at her at sister Kylie’s 25th birthday celebrations.

Kylie shared a glimpse of her celebrations, which took place on a yacht, in a video posted on TikTok with the caption, “best bday 🦋🦋.”

In the video, the birthday girl is seen opening presents surrounded by her loved ones as Kardashian asks the room, "Does anyone have a shot I can take?"



The question was met with cheers from the group, which included mom Kris Jenner and sister Kendall, 27. But things quickly went downhill from there.

As the group sat around the table was filmed downing the shot, Kardashian looked disgusted and almost immediately spat it out. "Wait, what?" said the person recording the video. Kardashian then caught her breath and seemingly said, "So f- - - - - -g nasty,” as she coughed and the video ended.