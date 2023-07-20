Kim Kardashian Demonstrates Her Gymnastics Skills Doing Cartwheels in Her Thong Bikini

The shapewear mogul and television star is flipping her way across the beach

By
Henry Chandonnet
Henry Chandonnet is an Editorial Intern at PEOPLE. Their work has previously appeared in V Magazine, The Daily Dot, Salon, and Document Journal.

Published on July 20, 2023 05:11PM EDT
Kim Kardashian cartwheel
Kim Kardashian. Photo:

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

You’re doing amazing, sweetie!

While lounging on the beach, Kim Kardashian decided to try her hand at some gymnastics. On Thursday, the SKIMS founder posted a gallery to Instagram of her cartwheel, collaging the play-by-play through images. 

Kardashian, 42, begins with her hands high in the air, showing off her cropped white tee and thong bikini bottom. With her hair flowing down to her waist, she proceeds to lower her hands down to the ground, lifting up her legs into a handstand before landing the trick. 

Of course, the Keeping Up With the Kardashian star’s celebrity friends were quick to weigh in on her agility and grace. “Sliving ,🔥” wrote fellow reality star and former boss Paris Hilton

“Omg queen - so gorgie,” wrote Queer Eye hair expert Jonathan Van Ness, who has recently been trying their hand at cheerleading. “Lets go tumbleeeee.”

While Kardashian’s thong bikini is certainly eye-catching, she’s no stranger to baring it all. Recently, the reality star posed languidly across a white rolling chair, wearing a tiny black bikini top and snakeskin-print bottoms. 

“Risk and you shall receive,” she captioned the Instagram post, reflecting the daring spirit of her fashion choice. 

Kim Kardashian cartwheel
Kim Kardashian.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

As founder of SKIMS, Kardashian is no stranger to accentuating curves and crafting swimwear. For the company’s recent summer campaign, the brand went back to the ‘90s for a wet and wild photo shoot with stars Carmen Electra and Jenny McCarthy

“She's the most iconic boss bitch in the world,” McCarthy told PEOPLE exclusively, referring to Kardashian. “She knows how to run a business. And here’s a tidbit of history: Kim, Carmen and I used to do Super Bowl parties together."

“Kim's a sweetheart,” Electra told PEOPLE. “She's been very cool with me. So I was like, ‘hell yeah, it's on.’”

Kim Kardashian cartwheel
Kim Kardashian.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

When asked how they felt posing in the SKIMS swimwear in their 50s, McCarthy and Electra remained empowered. 

"I felt the same,” McCarthy said. “I would say the only thing that changed for me is that I have more confidence in my boundaries. I can say, ‘You know what? I'm done or this is no.’ Before I'd be like, ‘Whatever you say.’ I'm a people pleaser.  Now I go, ‘The water's too cold, shut it off.’"

"Yeah, our voices are more heard,” Electra said. “You can say how you feel. For me, I think it's the same. I'm always thinking, ‘Suck it in.’ There are these little things that have always been in the back of my mind, that are still there. So for me, I'm still thinking about my body. ‘Is this the right angle? Is this the side of my face that I like?’ I still have insecurities, that hasn't changed."

