Kim Kardashian Shares Adorable Photo of Her Dog Sushi Wearing a Fluffy Pink Sweater

The "Kardashians" star dressed up her Pomeranian, Sushi, in all pink

By Jill Lupupa
Published on July 24, 2023 10:08AM EDT
kim kardashian dog sushi
Kim Kardashian; Kardashian's dog Sushi. Photo:

Getty, Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian is adding to her dog Sushi’s fluffiness!

On Sunday, the Kardashians star, 42, posted a Barbie-fied snapshot of her adorable Pomeranian pooch on Instagram.

For the photo op, Kim held up her miniature dog, who adorably stared into the camera while wearing a bright-pink, fluffy sweater.

“Sushi 🍣,” the reality star captioned her post, playing on the literal meaning of her pet’s name, which her 10-year-old daughter North chose.

Kim owns three Pomeranians. In June 2017, she and her sister Kourtney Kardashian each brought home a female pup from the same litter to give their daughters.

Later, in September 2019, the SKIMS founder announced that she had added two more mini Pomeranian pups to their home: one black and the other white.

“Meet our new babies! We just need names!” Kim posted to her Instagram. “North came up with names that go with our other Pomeranian Sushi."

"She wants white baby girl to be named Saké and the black baby boy either Soba (Noodle) or Soy Sauce. Please comment below any ideas you have!!!!” she added.

kim kardashian dog sushi North
North West and Kim Kardashian with two of their Pomeranians.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Family time is important for Kim, from bonding with her kids and their pets to having warm-weather pool adventures together.

The mom of four recently shared a photo of herself spending quality time swimming in a pool with her son Saint, 7, and daughter Chicago, 5, on Saturday.

In the snapshot, Kim looked at the camera as she held Chicago and Saint on either side of her, the latter of whom planted a wet smooch on his mom's cheek.

Chicago sported a black swim shirt and green shorts, while Saint rocked turquoise goggles and royal blue trunks. While playing in the water with her little ones, Kim went bare-faced and rocked her signature “wet hair” — sans the red carpet, of course.

“Sweet Kisses 💙,” she captioned the post.

