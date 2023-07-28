Kim Kardashian Debuts Shorter Bobbed Hairstyle in Bedroom Selfie

Kim Kardashian is having the chop!

The SKIMS founder debuted a shorter, bobbed hairstyle in a bedroom selfie on her Instagram stories Thursday while relaxing in a black robe.

“Thursday,” Kardashian, 42, captioned the first video of her running her hand through her chic new bob, which featured a middle parting.

Follow-up videos then showed the mom-of-four posing with her hair tousled to one side and pouting her lips with a hand held up to her face.



Kim Kardashian/ Instagram

The style transformation comes after Kardashian stepped out wearing a black high ponytail at a soccer game in Osaka, Japan, which she teamed with a cream tank top, matching Balmain denim pants, cobalt blue pointed-toe heels — and a rare Hermès Birkin handbag worth upwards of $300,000.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Kardashians star was previously spotted with the Birkin — named after singer and actress Jane Birkin, who died on July 16 — in March 2014 when she stepped out for a casual dinner date with sister Kourtney Kardashian.



Kim Kardashian/ Instagram

Kardashian has been bringing her style A-game to multiple soccer outings recently. For the Inter Miami vs. Cruz Azul game in Miami on June 22, she sported a white cropped T-shirt and ripped jeans with a bright pink Chanel chain belt.

Kardashian also wore her hair in a high ponytail, tied neatly to the back.

Kim Kardashian/ Instagram

While there, she met up with Victoria Beckham and Beckham's daughter Harper, 11, for a girls' night. The fashion designer, 49, wore a black bra top and high-waisted wide-leg pants, while Harper opted for a light blue dress with a black floral printed design and a pair of white sneakers.



The three women also posed on the soccer field with Victoria’s husband, David Beckham — who is a co-owner of Inter Miami — as well as Kardashian’s son Saint, 7, and his friend, who were both clad in soccer uniforms.