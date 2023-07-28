Lifestyle Style Kim Kardashian Debuts Shorter Bobbed Hairstyle in Bedroom Selfie The SKIMS founder showed off her newly chopped hair on Instagram Thursday By Jill Lupupa Published on July 28, 2023 07:05AM EDT Trending Videos Photo: Kim Kardashian/ Instagram Kim Kardashian is having the chop! The SKIMS founder debuted a shorter, bobbed hairstyle in a bedroom selfie on her Instagram stories Thursday while relaxing in a black robe. “Thursday,” Kardashian, 42, captioned the first video of her running her hand through her chic new bob, which featured a middle parting. Follow-up videos then showed the mom-of-four posing with her hair tousled to one side and pouting her lips with a hand held up to her face. Kim Kardashian/ Instagram Kim Kardashian Steps Out with a Super Rare Hermès Handbag Worth Upwards of $300K The style transformation comes after Kardashian stepped out wearing a black high ponytail at a soccer game in Osaka, Japan, which she teamed with a cream tank top, matching Balmain denim pants, cobalt blue pointed-toe heels — and a rare Hermès Birkin handbag worth upwards of $300,000. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. The Kardashians star was previously spotted with the Birkin — named after singer and actress Jane Birkin, who died on July 16 — in March 2014 when she stepped out for a casual dinner date with sister Kourtney Kardashian. Kim Kardashian/ Instagram Kim Kardashian Jokes About Family Ruining Her Bikini Photos: ‘Can’t a Girl Get a Good Solo Pic’ Kardashian has been bringing her style A-game to multiple soccer outings recently. For the Inter Miami vs. Cruz Azul game in Miami on June 22, she sported a white cropped T-shirt and ripped jeans with a bright pink Chanel chain belt. Kardashian also wore her hair in a high ponytail, tied neatly to the back. Kim Kardashian/ Instagram Victoria Beckham Shares Inter Miami Match Snap with Kim Kardashian and Daughter Harper: 'Girl's Night' While there, she met up with Victoria Beckham and Beckham's daughter Harper, 11, for a girls' night. The fashion designer, 49, wore a black bra top and high-waisted wide-leg pants, while Harper opted for a light blue dress with a black floral printed design and a pair of white sneakers. The three women also posed on the soccer field with Victoria’s husband, David Beckham — who is a co-owner of Inter Miami — as well as Kardashian’s son Saint, 7, and his friend, who were both clad in soccer uniforms.