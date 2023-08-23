Kim Kardashian Uses Daughter North’s 'Rapunzel' Braids as Jump Rope in Tokyo Vacation Video

Kim Kardashian is using North West’s new ultra-long hairstyle to keep in shape!

On Tuesday, North, 10, and her mom shared a video showing Kardashian playfully using North’s braided locks as a jump rope during their Tokyo vacation.

“When your hair could be used as a jump rope,” they captioned the TikTok video, which showed Kardashian, 42, jumping over one of North’s braids while a friend held the other end.

Kardashian also impressively jumped in a circle as she cleared the braid.

The video appeared to have been filmed in a multicolored mirrored room and had the words, “Rapunzel Rapunzel jump through my hair,” written over it.

Kardashian then shared a close-up of her daughter’s pink braids in an Instagram post captioned, “🇯🇵🏯🌊.”

In the video, North, who Kardashian shares with ex-husband Kanye West, walks slowly past the camera wearing a navy blue kimono, before jumping around and striking the peace sign pose with her hands.

“Look at these braids,” the SKIMS founder said in the clip as North laughed while posing, adding that they were “The devil’s edged braids.”

“She’s the sweetest! 💕,” wrote Kardashian’s personal trainer Senada Greca in the comments section.

The mother-daughter duo shared a further peek into their trip to Japan in a series of other videos shared on TikTok videos.



In one post, the pair visited Wagyu Mafia restaurant with their pals and tucked into edamame and wagyu beef, while in others they had fun around the streets of Tokyo and indulged in some delicious-looking fluffy pancakes.

“Wagyu Mafia for the win! With my baby,” one video compilation was captioned.

North West shows off her new ultra-long braids in Tokyo. Kim Kardashian/Instagram

In June, Kardashian paid tribute to her eldest child as she hit double digits.



"My sweet special baby girl,” Kardashian began her sweet birthday tribute. “I can’t believe you’re 10 years old North. My soul changed the day I met you and I love having you as my best friend."

Kim Kardashian and daughter North West eat edamame in Tokyo. Kimandnorth/TikTok

"Thank you for making me a mommy," the Kardashians star added. "I love you so so so much and I will always be by your side forever."

The post featured two selfies of the duo posing courtside at a Los Angeles Lakers game.

Along with North, Kardashian is also mom to sons Saint, 8, and son Psalm, 4, and daughter Chicago,5, with rapper West, 46. The former couple finalized their divorce in November 2022.