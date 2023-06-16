Kim Kardashian is feeling nostalgic!

The Kardashians star, 42, celebrated daughter North West’s 10th birthday on Thursday with a throwback photo of her as a tiny baby lying on a white blanket next to five small dolls.

“Spot my baby!” Kardashian wrote in her Instagram Story. “North was only 4lbs when she was born and her dolls were bigger than her."

“Alber Elbaz sent these dolls to North," she added. "I always loved this picture.”

The five dolls gifted by the late fashion designer each wear a stylish dress in the image, though Kardashian kept North’s style simple for the photo in a white sleep sack.

North West lined up with dolls. Kim Kardashian Instagram

Kardashian’s daughter marked her 10th birthday with a joint sleepover party with her friend Eva at the Beverly Hills Hotel, complete with personalized pajamas, Hello Kitty-themed mocktails and grazing boards.

The SKIMS founder shared a behind-the-scenes look at the celebrations on TikTok Wednesday. "North and her best friend Eva beginning of birthday party ✨🎈" Kardashian, 41, captioned one of three TikTok videos of the celebration, which were posted on the account she shares with her eldest daughter.

In one of the videos — set to Katy Perry’s “Teenage Dream” — North is seen sitting on a purple slumber party tent bed decorated with fairy lights and wearing pink pajamas.

The pre-teen — whose birthday was June 15 — also flashed a smile as she held up a colorful flower cushion while surrounded by a basket of gifts, a Hello Kitty cushion and a personalized bag with the words "North + Eva" printed on it.

North West. Kim and North TikTok



The room was also filled with purple, pink and black balloons and light grey cushions printed with the words "North + Eva at The Beverly Hills Hotel."

Guests at the bash were treated to a Beverly Hills Hotel-themed dessert board covered in macarons and purple chocolate-covered strawberries, as well as a mocktail menu, featuring the "North by Northwest" with grade soda, pop rocks and cotton candy, and "Eva’s Lavender Haze" with lemonade and blueberries.

Other sweet treats included "Hello Kitty Ramune Strawberry Soda" and grazing boards featuring charcuterie, bread sticks, crudités and cheese.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kim Kardashian and daughter North West. Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kardashian’s youngest son Psalm, 4, also made an appearance at the party and was seen tucking into a strawberry before sweetly waving at the camera. The youngest son of Kardashian and ex-husband Kanye West, wore a black baseball cap with a yellow "P" on it, a Johnny Cash T-shirt, black pants and boots. In a separate TikTok video, Psalm was held up by North and two friends as they posed for a photograph together.

In another video posted on Kardashian and North’s joint TikTok account, North and Eva’s friends sang “Happy Birthday” to the birthday girls as they stood in front of an impressive four-tier silver cake.

As well as North and Psalm, Kim and Kanye are also parents to daughter Chicago, 5, and son Saint, 7.