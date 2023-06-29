Entertainment TV Kim Kardashian Cries and Pleads She'd 'Do Anything' to Get Back the Kanye West She Married In next week's episode of 'The Kardashians,' Kim Kardashian broke down in front of her sister Khloé Kardashian over her ex-husband By Alexis Jones Alexis Jones Alexis Jones is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on Daily Bruin. People Editorial Guidelines and Joelle Goldstein Joelle Goldstein Joelle Goldstein is a Staff Editor on the TV team for PEOPLE Digital. She has been with the brand since 2017, working as an intern, digital news writer and Human Interest writer-reporter before recently transitioning to the TV team to help oversee and edit digital coverage. Her work has previously appeared in The Hollywood Reporter. People Editorial Guidelines Published on June 29, 2023 12:00AM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty; Brad Barket/Getty Kim Kardashian can't believe how much has changed when it comes to her ex, Kanye “Ye” West. In the teaser for next week’s episode of The Kardashians, the SKIMS founder broke down in front of her sister Khloé Kardashian over her rapper ex-husband. When asked by the Good American founder, 39, if she was okay, Kim leaned her head back and cried out that she’s “not okay.” Wiping tears from her face, a distraught Kim, 42, cried into her sister’s shoulders. “I just can’t,” she said weepily. “It's so different from the person that I married,” Kim explained in her confessional, referring to Kanye, 46. “That’s who I loved and that’s who I remember. I'll do anything to get that person back.” ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Relationship Timeline Kim and Kanye divorced in March 2022 after six years of marriage. The former couple began dating in 2011 and welcomed their first daughter North, 10, in June 2013. They eventually went on to tie the knot in 2014 and had three additional children via surrogate: Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4. On the June 1 episode of The Kardashians, Kim opened up about Kanye's erratic behavior, which involved online attacks and allegations made against her family and loved ones. "It’s the hardest feeling to watch someone you really loved and you have a family with just be so different than who you knew," the SKIMS founder said in a confessional. Michael Buckner/Variety/Penske Media/Getty Kim Kardashian Sings and Dances to Ex-Husband Kanye West's Track at Pharrell Williams' Louis Vuitton Show "Sometimes I feel like if he were to hit rock bottom, that’s his journey that he needs to figure out on his own. I used to run around and call everyone behind his back, and be like, 'It's gonna be OK, it's gonna be OK, don't worry. Just give him another chance,' " the reality star said, adding, "I just don't have that energy." In a recent interview with Vogue Italia, Kim opened up about how she’s been able to regain her sense of self and overcome various hardships following her divorce from Kanye. “I do feel like it's a new me,” she confessed. “My prior confidence stemmed from having a partner whose opinion I trusted so much. When that happens you kind of lose your own. Now I'm at a time where I just want to do the right thing.” Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. New episodes of The Kardashians drop Thursdays at 12 a.m. ET/9 p.m. PT on Hulu.