Kim Kardashian Cries and Pleads She'd 'Do Anything' to Get Back the Kanye West She Married

In next week's episode of 'The Kardashians,' Kim Kardashian broke down in front of her sister Khloé Kardashian over her ex-husband

Published on June 29, 2023 12:00AM EDT
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West
Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty; Brad Barket/Getty

Kim Kardashian can't believe how much has changed when it comes to her ex, Kanye “Ye” West.

In the teaser for next week’s episode of The Kardashians, the SKIMS founder broke down in front of her sister Khloé Kardashian over her rapper ex-husband.

When asked by the Good American founder, 39, if she was okay, Kim leaned her head back and cried out that she’s “not okay.”

Wiping tears from her face, a distraught Kim, 42, cried into her sister’s shoulders. “I just can’t,” she said weepily.

“It's so different from the person that I married,” Kim explained in her confessional, referring to Kanye, 46. “That’s who I loved and that’s who I remember. I'll do anything to get that person back.”

Kim Kardashian West (R) and husband US rapper Kanye West attend the WSJ Magazine 2019 Innovator Awards

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty

Kim and Kanye divorced in March 2022 after six years of marriage. The former couple began dating in 2011 and welcomed their first daughter North, 10, in June 2013. They eventually went on to tie the knot in 2014 and had three additional children via surrogate: Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4.

On the June 1 episode of The Kardashians, Kim opened up about Kanye's erratic behavior, which involved online attacks and allegations made against her family and loved ones.

"It’s the hardest feeling to watch someone you really loved and you have a family with just be so different than who you knew," the SKIMS founder said in a confessional.

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West

Michael Buckner/Variety/Penske Media/Getty

"Sometimes I feel like if he were to hit rock bottom, that’s his journey that he needs to figure out on his own. I used to run around and call everyone behind his back, and be like, 'It's gonna be OK, it's gonna be OK, don't worry. Just give him another chance,' " the reality star said, adding, "I just don't have that energy."

In a recent interview with Vogue Italia, Kim opened up about how she’s been able to regain her sense of self and overcome various hardships following her divorce from Kanye.

“I do feel like it's a new me,” she confessed. “My prior confidence stemmed from having a partner whose opinion I trusted so much. When that happens you kind of lose your own. Now I'm at a time where I just want to do the right thing.”

New episodes of The Kardashians drop Thursdays at 12 a.m. ET/9 p.m. PT on Hulu.

