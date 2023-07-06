Kim Kardashian Celebrates Purchase of 'Dream' Malibu Home with a 'New Energy' After Divorce

This post contains spoilers for The Kardashians episode 7.

Kim Kardashian is opening up about her new Malibu mansion.

In Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, the reality star, 42, shares her excitement about splashing out on a home in the celeb-favorite beachside enclave. The SKIMS mogul made the purchase in September 2022, PEOPLE reported at the time, two months before finalizing her divorce from Kanye West.

Cameras follow the mom of four and her sister Khloé Kardashian as they visit the new house together.

"I bought a house in Malibu," Kim says in a confessional. "This has been a dream of mine forever, and it's just one of those pinch-me moments where I can't believe I achieved a goal that I really didn’t think was realistic."

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

"[The] house is so beautiful. It's literally a little oasis — a huge piece of land, right on the beach," Khloé, 39, then gushes in her own confessional.

During the episode, Kim also shares her plans for the home's interior, revealing it's going to be a "party house" before quickly walking back that statement. "Half party, half kids," she says.

"[It's] gonna be the craziest place for all of my kids, all my nieces and nephews," she adds, before once again expressing how proud she is of the house purchase.

"[The Malibu house] represents to me all the hard work I put in and enjoying fruits of my labor, new energy, looking forward to creating so many memories here."





Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

A source told PEOPLE in September that the SKKN by Kim founder plans to use the Malibu property as a secondary home. "She is not selling her Hidden Hills house," they said of the sprawling family home she shares with her children, North, 10, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4.

Mark Sagliocco/WireImage

A second source said of her motivation for the Malibu purchase, "Kanye's home is very close [to the Hidden Hills house], and this is another way for her to have her autonomy." In 2021, West purchased a property across the street from Kim's primary residence.

Kim and her ex-husband purchased the Hidden Hills mansion for a reported $20 million in 2014, though due to elaborate renovations, Kris Jenner tweeted in 2018 that it is now worth $60 million.

Kim and West worked with architect Axel Vervoordt to create a unique all-white interior for the house, which has an extremely minimalist style the rapper compared to a monastery. The property took three years to complete before the family moved in in 2017.

West explained at the time of his purchase of the $4.5 million property across the street that he did it to be around their kids more.

"My solace comes from seeing my kids and getting a solid schedule. That's why I even got the house," West explained during an interview with Jason Lee for Hollywood Unlocked. "[It was] flipped into there was something wrong with me getting a house next to my kids."

In addition to the aforementioned property, West purchased his own Malibu property for nearly $60 million in 2021, a source confirmed to PEOPLE.



New episodes of The Kardashians drop on Hulu every Thursday.