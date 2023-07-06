Kim Kardashian Celebrates Purchase of 'Dream' Malibu Home with a 'New Energy' After Divorce

The reality star also reveals her plans for how she'll use the property: "Half party, half kids"

By
Erin Clack
Erin Clack

Erin Clack is a Senior Writer-Editor for PEOPLE. She has been writing about fashion, parenting and pop culture for more than 15 years.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 6, 2023 12:01AM EDT
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian is celebrating the purchase of a new home in Malibu, Calif. Photo:

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

This post contains spoilers for The Kardashians episode 7.

Kim Kardashian is opening up about her new Malibu mansion.

In Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, the reality star, 42, shares her excitement about splashing out on a home in the celeb-favorite beachside enclave. The SKIMS mogul made the purchase in September 2022, PEOPLE reported at the time, two months before finalizing her divorce from Kanye West.

Cameras follow the mom of four and her sister Khloé Kardashian as they visit the new house together.

"I bought a house in Malibu," Kim says in a confessional. "This has been a dream of mine forever, and it's just one of those pinch-me moments where I can't believe I achieved a goal that I really didn’t think was realistic."

Kim and Khloe Kardashian at Barbie World with Kids.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

"[The] house is so beautiful. It's literally a little oasis — a huge piece of land, right on the beach," Khloé, 39, then gushes in her own confessional.

During the episode, Kim also shares her plans for the home's interior, revealing it's going to be a "party house" before quickly walking back that statement. "Half party, half kids," she says.

"[It's] gonna be the craziest place for all of my kids, all my nieces and nephews," she adds, before once again expressing how proud she is of the house purchase.

"[The Malibu house] represents to me all the hard work I put in and enjoying fruits of my labor, new energy, looking forward to creating so many memories here."

Kim Kardashian, Celebs at Home
Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

A source told PEOPLE in September that the SKKN by Kim founder plans to use the Malibu property as a secondary home. "She is not selling her Hidden Hills house," they said of the sprawling family home she shares with her children, North, 10, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian attend the WSJ Mag 2019 Innovator Awards at The Museum of Modern Art

Mark Sagliocco/WireImage

A second source said of her motivation for the Malibu purchase, "Kanye's home is very close [to the Hidden Hills house], and this is another way for her to have her autonomy." In 2021, West purchased a property across the street from Kim's primary residence.

Kim and her ex-husband purchased the Hidden Hills mansion for a reported $20 million in 2014, though due to elaborate renovations, Kris Jenner tweeted in 2018 that it is now worth $60 million.

Kim and West worked with architect Axel Vervoordt to create a unique all-white interior for the house, which has an extremely minimalist style the rapper compared to a monastery. The property took three years to complete before the family moved in in 2017.

West explained at the time of his purchase of the $4.5 million property across the street that he did it to be around their kids more.

"My solace comes from seeing my kids and getting a solid schedule. That's why I even got the house," West explained during an interview with Jason Lee for Hollywood Unlocked. "[It was] flipped into there was something wrong with me getting a house next to my kids."

In addition to the aforementioned property, West purchased his own Malibu property for nearly $60 million in 2021, a source confirmed to PEOPLE.

New episodes of The Kardashians drop on Hulu every Thursday.

Related Articles
Kim Kardashian 17 Carat Belt
Kim Kardashian Wore a 17-Carat Custom Diamond Belt to the Fourth of July White Party in the Hamptons
Khloe Kardashian, Kanye West
Khloé Kardashian Compares Kanye West's 'Gravely Irresponsible' Meltdowns to a 'Car Crash in Slow Motion'
Kim Kardashian attends the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 12, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Baby2Baby); Kanye West attends a game between the Washington Wizards and the Los Angeles Lakers in the fourth quarter at Crypto.com Arena on March 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
Kim Kardashian Felt 'Conflicted' About Kanye West Divorce but Refused to Pile On amid His 'Downfall'
) Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky arrive to the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards
Kyle Richards Filmed with Mauricio Umansky for 'Buying Beverly Hills' Season 2 amid Their Separation (Exclusive)
Liz Isaac holds her daughter, Alessandria, before bedtime in their room at Harvest Home in Los Angeles, California.
Homeless Mom Transforms Life After Learning She’s Pregnant: ‘I Am Strong Enough to Face Anything’ (Exclusive)
Actress Allison Mack (R) departs the United States Eastern District Court after a bail hearing
Allison Mack Released from Prison After Serving Time for Role in Nxivm Sex Cult
Avril Lavigne and Tyga arrive at Nobu âAll Whiteâ July 4th Party in Malibu
Avril Lavigne and Tyga Attend Fourth of July Party Together After Breakup
Nicole Shanahan at home, in her hammock, June 1, 2023 California
Nicole Shanahan 'Moving On' 1 Year After Alleged Elon Musk Affair, Sergey Brin Split (Exclusive)
Kylie Jenner Shares Glimpse of Garden with Flowers, Fruit and Vegetables She's Growing
Kylie Jenner Shares a Look at the Fruit and Vegetables She's Growing in Her Garden
Chrishell Stause Throws Rodeo-Themed Party at L.A. Home â and Shares Pics of Aftermath!
Chrishell Stause Throws Rodeo-Themed Party at L.A. Home — and Shares Pics of Aftermath!
Firefighting equipment is seen after a fire is extinguished at Warner Bros. Studios on June 30, 2023 in Burbank, California. The fire was reportedly due to electric equipment and was quickly contained by the Burbank Fire Department.
Warner Bros. Studio Fire Caused by Blown Transformer: 'More Flashy and Bad Than It Was'
Katie Sorensen
‘Mom Influencer’ Sentenced to 90 Days in Jail for Falsely Accusing Couple of Attempting to Kidnap Her Kids
Kim Kardashian Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian Says Kim Leveraged Her Wedding for Pay: ‘She Chose the Money Over Me’ (Exclusive)
Ayden Nida, Phaedra Parks, and Dylan Nida attend a special Atlanta screening of 'PAW Patrol: The Movie'
Phaedra Parks Gave Her 13-Year-Old Son $150,000 to Invest In His First Property (Exclusive)
Amanda Seyfried speaks about wool vagina
Amanda Seyfried Says She Has a 'Wool Vagina' in Her Upstate New York Home
Chrissy Teigen Barbie house visit
Chrissy Teigen Visits Barbie Dream House AirBnB After Welcoming Fourth Baby