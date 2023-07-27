Kim Kardashian Calls Grandmother MJ 'the Foundation of Our Family' in Adoring 89th Birthday Tribute

The reality star remarked on how similar she and MJ were and credited the family matriarch for “starting it all”

By
Esther Kang
esther kang headshot
Esther Kang
Esther Kang is a writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023 and has previously worked for publications like TMZ and TooFab.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 27, 2023 07:54PM EDT
Kim Kardashian MJ Birthday
Photo:

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian is paying tribute to the original cornerstone of the Kardashian family.

The Kardashians star, 42, celebrated her grandmother, Mary Jo “MJ” Campbell, and her 89th birthday with a sweet post to Instagram. 

Though she was a day late with the tribute, the SKIMS founder admitted she was too “busy celebrating you and living in the moment” and “wanted to take a minute to let the world know how truly special you are.”

“Happy 89th birthday to my beautiful grandmother, MJ!” Kardashian captioned a throwback photo of the two. “You are the foundation of our family and a true pillar of strength. A two-time cancer survivor and the best role model a girl could ask for. I love spending time with you and taking in all of your knowledge.”

The reality star remarked on how similar the two of them were and credited the family matriarch for “starting it all.”

"I’m so lucky to have you here to see all of your grandkids and great grand babies grow up!” she added. “I love you so much grandma and would do anything for you…I know you know all of this... but wanted to tell you again.”

Kim Kardashian MJ Birthday

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

In addition to the touching tribute, Kardashian posted a series of photos and videos to her Instagram Story, where MJ joked she hoped to make it to age 90 before blowing out her birthday candles.

“Girl, you’re going to make it to a 189!” Khloe Kardashian seemingly said off-camera while MJ corrected herself and wished to make it to a 102 before making her wish. 

“Cute!” Kylie Jenner added in the background as Kris Jenner helped her mother with the candles. 

Kim Kardashian MJ Birthday

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

In another slide, Kardashian asked MJ what she wished for her birthday to which she replied was “to do this again. I’m so glad to have us all here.”

The 67-year-old momager added that she hoped her mother would be “here for another 89, because we’ve had such amazing memories.”

Jenner also called MJ "the pillar of strength" for their famous family in her own birthday tribute.

"Happy happy 89th Birthday to my beautiful mom M.J.!!!!!" Jenner captioned a series of throwback photos of the senior Kardashian-Jenner over the years. "You are such an amazing mother and have given us the most spectacular childhood and upbringing I could have ever imagined. I can’t believe how quickly time passes in a flash but I cherish every single precious memory we have made. "

"Thank you for all the sacrifices, the lessons learned, the teachings, the kindness, compassion, understanding, dedication, drive, focus, humor, fashion, work ethic, and especially the way you taught me how to make memories, make a home, build a family, and be humble and thankful for all of our blessings," Jenner wrote to her mother.

Kim Kardashian MJ Birthday

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I cherish you mom and appreciate you every single day. You are one of one and I love you beyond measure. ❤️😍🙏🏼🥳‼️🎂🥰❤️😍🎂🥳🙏🏼" Jenner concluded.

Related Articles
Love Is Blind. Jackie in Season 4 of Love Is Blind
'Love Is Blind' Alum Jackie Bonds Reveals She's Now a 'Playboy' Bunny
Lindsey Chrisley Trent instagram 07 26 23
Lindsie Chrisley Debuts New Boyfriend Trent as Source Says She's 'Happier Than She's Ever Been'
Andrea Thompson, Tristan Thompson, Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian pose for a photo as Remy Martin celebrates Tristan Thompson's Birthday at Beauty & Essex on March 10, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
Tristan Thompson Says 'I Don't Know What I'd Do' Without Ex Khloé Kardashian's Family After His Mom's Death
Teen Mom's Tyler Baltierra Joins OnlyFans with Wife Catelynn's Help, Promises Nothing 'Sexual': 'We Got Kids'
Teen Mom's Tyler Baltierra Joins OnlyFans with Wife Catelynn's Help, Promises Nothing 'Sexual': 'We Got Kids'
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN, Lala Kent
Lala Kent Gives Inside Scoop on 'Strangest Season' of 'Vanderpump Rules' Yet — and Teases a 'Twist'
Tatum, Rob
Khloé Kardashian Reveals Son's Full Face as Kris Jenner Notes He Looks the 'Exact Same' as Son Rob
Shannon Says Heather Is Trying 'Destroy' Her Relationship as Tamra's Apology 'Cycle' Falls on Deaf Ears
RHOC: Shannon Says Heather Is Trying to 'Destroy' Her Relationship as Tamra's Apology 'Cycle' Falls on Deaf Ears
NeNe Leakes and Nyonisela Sioh
NeNe Leakes Confirms She and Boyfriend Nyonisela Sioh Are 'Taking a Break': 'It's Not Working at the Moment'
Kim Kardashian bikini instagram 07 25 23
Kim Kardashian Jokes About Family Ruining Her Bikini Photos: ‘Can’t a Girl Get a Good Solo Pic’
Kendall and Kylie
Kylie Jenner Says Paparazzi 'Violated' Her as Teen as Kendall Recalls Being Harassed and Called a 'Whore'
Kris Jenner
See Kris Jenner Style Custom Dollhouses — with Chandeliers and Mini Prada Bags! — for Her 6 Kids (Exclusive)
khloe-kardashian-tristan-thompson-sq
Khloé Kardashian Hoped to Be 'Free' of Tristan Thompson Before His Mom's Death — but Supported Him as 'Family'
kim kardashian; pete davidson; kanye west
Kim Kardashian Thrilled She 'Managed to Stay Single' After Chaotic Split Era with Kanye West and Pete Davidson
VANDERPUMP RULES -- "Reunion" -- Pictured: (l-r) Tom Sandoval, VANDERPUMP RULES -- "Reunion" -- Pictured: (l-r) Tom Schwartz, Scheana Shay
VPR's Scheana Shay Details 'Emotionally Draining' One-on-One 'Healing' with Tom Sandoval: 'My Eyelashes Hurt'
LOVE ISLAND -- "Week 2" Episode 508 -- Pictured: Ariana Madix
Ariana Madix Grills 'Love Island' Players on Sex as 1 Says 'Look Up Bad Bitch in the Dictionary' to Find Her
Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Throwback Snap with Sister Kourtney: âCheeeeeeeseâ
Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Throwback Photo with Sister Kourtney: ‘Cheeeeeeese’