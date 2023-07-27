Kim Kardashian Calls Grandmother MJ 'the Foundation of Our Family' in Adoring 89th Birthday Tribute

Kim Kardashian is paying tribute to the original cornerstone of the Kardashian family.

The Kardashians star, 42, celebrated her grandmother, Mary Jo “MJ” Campbell, and her 89th birthday with a sweet post to Instagram.

Though she was a day late with the tribute, the SKIMS founder admitted she was too “busy celebrating you and living in the moment” and “wanted to take a minute to let the world know how truly special you are.”

“Happy 89th birthday to my beautiful grandmother, MJ!” Kardashian captioned a throwback photo of the two. “You are the foundation of our family and a true pillar of strength. A two-time cancer survivor and the best role model a girl could ask for. I love spending time with you and taking in all of your knowledge.”

The reality star remarked on how similar the two of them were and credited the family matriarch for “starting it all.”

"I’m so lucky to have you here to see all of your grandkids and great grand babies grow up!” she added. “I love you so much grandma and would do anything for you…I know you know all of this... but wanted to tell you again.”

In addition to the touching tribute, Kardashian posted a series of photos and videos to her Instagram Story, where MJ joked she hoped to make it to age 90 before blowing out her birthday candles.

“Girl, you’re going to make it to a 189!” Khloe Kardashian seemingly said off-camera while MJ corrected herself and wished to make it to a 102 before making her wish.

“Cute!” Kylie Jenner added in the background as Kris Jenner helped her mother with the candles.

In another slide, Kardashian asked MJ what she wished for her birthday to which she replied was “to do this again. I’m so glad to have us all here.”

The 67-year-old momager added that she hoped her mother would be “here for another 89, because we’ve had such amazing memories.”

Jenner also called MJ "the pillar of strength" for their famous family in her own birthday tribute.

"Happy happy 89th Birthday to my beautiful mom M.J.!!!!!" Jenner captioned a series of throwback photos of the senior Kardashian-Jenner over the years. "You are such an amazing mother and have given us the most spectacular childhood and upbringing I could have ever imagined. I can’t believe how quickly time passes in a flash but I cherish every single precious memory we have made. "

"Thank you for all the sacrifices, the lessons learned, the teachings, the kindness, compassion, understanding, dedication, drive, focus, humor, fashion, work ethic, and especially the way you taught me how to make memories, make a home, build a family, and be humble and thankful for all of our blessings," Jenner wrote to her mother.

"I cherish you mom and appreciate you every single day. You are one of one and I love you beyond measure. ❤️😍🙏🏼🥳‼️🎂🥰❤️😍🎂🥳🙏🏼" Jenner concluded.