Kim Kardashian Calls Sister Khloé Kardashian Her ‘Ride or Die’ as They Pose Side by Side

Kim Kardashian showed major love to sister Khloé Kardashian in her latest Instagram caption

By
Dayna Haffenden
Dayna Haffenden, Staff Editor
Dayna Haffenden
Published on June 7, 2023 01:54 PM
Kim and KhloÃ©
Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian. Photo:

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian is riding with sister Khloé Kardashian until the wheels fall off!

On Wednesday, Kim shared two new Instagram photos in which she posed next to Khloé. The sister duo were both dressed in all-black ensembles for the pic. The SKIMS founder, 42, wore a Gucci dress that had cutouts on her hips while the Good American CEO, 38, rocked a black crop top and a floor-length skirt. 

The mother of four cleverly captioned the moment “🚲 or ⚰️,” suggesting that Khloé was her ride or die by way of emoji. Last month, Kim and Khloé wore these looks to attend the Hulu season 3 premiere of their eponymous reality tv series in New York City. 

In that first episode of The Kardashians' new season, Kourtney Kardashian Barker commented on her sisters' close relationship. The Poosh mogul, 44, explained that Khloé and Kim have a tight-knit bond. 

“We also, I think, vibed a lot on making fun of Kim,” Kourtney said of her relationship with Khloé in a confessional. “And then I think when that was gone, Kim and Khloé were vibing. And then I was the one who got ganged up on.”

When a producer suggested that Kim and Khloé are the new Kourtney and Khloé, the Lemme entrepreneur replied: “Well, Kim could never be as funny as me. Obviously.”

Regardless of how she feels about the situation, Kourtney argued that she will always be there for her sisters, saying they would “ride for each other until the end.”

Kim and Khloé have learned to lean on each other amid their personal drama. The Hulu series gave insight into how Kim dealt with her breakup with Pete Davidson, who she called it quits with last August after 9 months of dating. Kim spoke about the difficulties of dating someone new while filming a reality show on last week’s episode.

"It's hard when you start dating someone and you're on a reality show, so Pete and I had that conversation right away. You obviously know what you're getting yourself into. But then the fans were like, 'Pete's not on the show!' and I was like, 'We said that from the start, it's not what he does.' Then I opened up, then I had him on the show. I talked about every last thing, what else do you want?"

As for Khloé, she’s opened up in the episode about her battle with melanoma and the process of having the lesion removed from her face.

New episodes of The Kardashians air Thursdays on Hulu.

