Kim Kardashian Calls Sister Kourtney 'Such a Hater' amid Dolce & Gabbana Show Drama: 'Be Happy for Me'

“She got so mad… she always tries to hate on the side,” Kim said in this week's episode of 'The Kardashians'

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy is a celebrity news writer at PEOPLE Digital. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has also appeared in Forbes, Newsweek, Parents Magazine, AOL, and Huffington Post.
Published on June 22, 2023 09:00AM EDT
Kim Kardashian Kourtney Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Kourtney Kardashian. Photo: Lionel Hahn/Getty; Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Tempers between Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian continue to flare. 

In this week's episode of The Kardashians, Kim is still struggling to understand why Kourtney is mad, instead of being happy for her success with her new gig with Dolce & Gabbana.

Early in the episode, Kourtney chats with Kim’s stylist Danielle Levi about the Dolce & Gabbana show, saying she “thought it was just so crazy.”

“Feels like she took the mood board we sent our family [from Kourtney and Travis Barker’s wedding] and made it,” Kourtney said. “Putting out all these vibes from my wedding with looks we so carefully curated, and putting it into the fashion show."

Kourtney also expressed some anger at Dolce & Gabbana but admitted that she can’t expect as much from them as she could her sister or mom, Kris Jenner, adding that her mom hasn’t mentioned anything to her. 

"The timing,” Kourtney said to Dani. “It’s four months after my wedding… this had to be planned and worked on for months."

Later in the episode, Khloé Kardashian sat in the confessional and praised Kim for all she’s accomplished in the fashion industry. “Kimberly has come so, so far in her confidence in fashion,” she said. “She has gone from relying on her ex-husband to now curating her own collaboration with Dolce & Gabbana. But Kim, you have been a fashionista since you’ve been born and you don’t need anybody else…”

Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian
Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian.

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty 

At the post-fashion show dinner, Kim tells Khloé what Kourtney said to her. “She got so mad, she said, you're trying to copy me. She always tries to hate on the side, she's such a hater.”

Khloé responded: “I don’t know where this is coming from. It's okay, you let someone pout in the corner and you don’t entertain it and you move on.”

Later in the show, Kris addressed the drama in the confessional: “No one's right and no one’s wrong,” she said, adding that she believes it’ll work itself out. 

Kim, in the end, just wanted to mend things with Kourtney. “It just kills my vibe,” she said. “I have to talk to her and explain it to her. I just want her to be happy for me. It was too big of a moment for her not to be proud.”

Near the end of the show, Khloé asked Kim about the ongoing drama. Kim revealed she hadn’t spoken to Kourtney yet. Khloé said Kourtney called her crying saying Kim stole her thunder and that she feels like her wedding moment was taken away from her and that there’s no loyalty in the family. 

Khloé, playing the role of peacekeeper, advised Kim not to be aggressive when they two finally do talk.

New episodes of The Kardashians air on Hulu every Thursday.

