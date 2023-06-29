Kim Kardashian Goes All Out for 'Important' License Photo at the DMV — Complete with Lighting and Glam Squad

There’s only one camera Kim Kardashian is nervous to stand in front of — the one at the DMV.

On Thursday’s episode of The Kardashians, Kim headed to the DMV to retake her driver’s license photo ahead of her 42nd birthday. As she walked into the building, which was open only to her, a glam squad, lighting team and camera crew followed.

“Too many people live with driving licenses that are not cute,” said Kim’s hairstylist Chris Appleton.

As her team freshened up her makeup and arranged her platinum blonde curls to lay perfectly over her shoulder, the reality star waited nervously. The SKIMS founder wore a simple black skintight bodysuit with shorts and a mock neck, plus a natural makeup look with purple-tone eyeshadow.

“This is the most important photo you’ll ever take in your life,” she said in her confessional.

Producers of the hit Hulu show laughed as Kim’s glam squad filled the empty room to ready her for what looked like a photoshoot, but the SKKN creator didn’t bat an eye.

“I really just want it to look good, like why not bring a light and a glam team?” she said. “It's definitely crazy, but I don't care.”

As she approached the blue backdrop and prepared for the pic, Kim announced that she was “so nervous,” and said she needed to “have photo approval.” As her team adjusted her hair and made final touches on her makeup, Kim announced that the DMV worker, Blanca, had to “wait until I’m not smiling.”

“No wrinkles,” Kim asserted.

When she got to see the photo, her makeup artist Ariel Tejada and Appleton offered some critiques, like the camera being too close up.

“Is there any way to save this, do another and have it side-by-side?” Kim asked the worker, who said no.

“Can you just Airdrop it to us really quickly?” Tejada added jokingly as the room erupted in laughter.

The next try lived up to Kim’s expectations — she said it was “snatched” as she high-fived her glam squad.

“This one’s good, it looks exactly the same as the other one,” she said laughing. Still, all of them agreed this photo was good, with Tejada reacting simply with, “wow!”

“We’ve worked with many photographers along the way, Blanca, and you got the shot,” Appleton told the DMV worker.

“First is the worst, second is the best,” Kim added before heading out. “That’s why I’m the second child,” she teased.

The Kardashians airs on Thursdays on Hulu.