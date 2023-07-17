Kim Kardashian Goes Blonde in Behind-the-Scenes Clips of Photo Shoot: ‘We Tried Some Fun Looks'

After going back to her brunette locks in December, Kim Kardashian shared a glimpse at a new blonde look on Instagram

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. Her work previously appeared on ok.co.uk, in OK! Magazine and Reach PLC magazines.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 17, 2023 08:02AM EDT
Kim Kardashian Goes Blonde in Behind-the-Scenes Clips of Photo Shoot: Which Barbie is She?
Kim Kardashian goes blonde . Photo:

Kim Kardashian Instagram

Kim Kardashian is going back to blonde!

The SKIMS founder, 42, revealed some new lighter locks on her Instagram Story Sunday as she shared a series of behind-the-scenes clips from her photo shoot with Alani Nutrition to promote her new energy drink ‘Kimade’.

“Alright, guys do we miss the blonde Kim?” Kardashian asked the camera as she pouted and showed off her figure in a white swimsuit. “This is kind of like honey-ish.” 

In a second Story, Kardashian’s hairstylist Chris Appleton could then be heard asking her, “What about brunette? We both should be blonde immediately.” 

Confirming her new look was a wig, Kardashian responded, “Blonde? You and I? Should Chris and I go blonde?”

Kim Kardashian Goes Blonde in Behind-the-Scenes Clips of Photo Shoot: Which Barbie is She?
Kim Kardashian goes blonde.

Kim Kardashian Instagram

Kardashian then posed for a mirror selfie in a white bikini as Appleton touched up her wig, which now featured a black bow. “Which Barbie is she?” The Kardashians star said. 

“This one is limited edition,” replied Appleton. 

“Oh limited edition,” added Kardashian as she walked towards the mirror. 

She captioned the Story, “We tried some fun looks for the @alaninutrition shoot! Limited edition Barbie for sure @chrisappleton.”

Kim Kardashian Goes Blonde in Behind-the-Scenes Clips of Photo Shoot: Which Barbie is She?
Kim Kardashian goes blonde in bikini ski shoot.

Kim Kardashian Instagram

Kardashian then shared a behind-the-scenes clip of a ski-themed image from the shoot in which she sported a white bikini, fluffy white jacket, white Moon boots and black sunglasses.

The reality star had a little trouble with the artificial snow and wind machine, however, as it kept getting up her nose.

Referencing her sister Khloé Kardashian’s tagline from the opening credits of their former reality show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim captioned the clip, “The wind you guys… Is this really necessary? @alaninutrition.” 

“That’s beautiful Kim!” someone can be heard shouting in the background as Kim giggled and tried to clear the snow from around her face.

Kim Kardashian Goes Blonde in Behind-the-Scenes Clips of Photo Shoot: Which Barbie is She?
Kim Kardashian goes blonde.

Kim Kardashian Instagram

Kardashian styled her hair into long platinum blonde locks last year but went back to brunette in December for her family’s annual Christmas party. 

"We're back," she said in a video shared to both Twitter and her Instagram Story on Christmas Eve, before blowing a kiss to the camera in a shiny silver dress.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Earlier that month, Kardashian toned down her platinum locks into a honey-blonde shade. At the time, she debuted the updated look when she stepped out in Miami at an Art Basel event on Dec. 1 hosted by W Magazine and Burberry. 

Kardashian first bleached her hair last May to coordinate with her Marilyn Monroe dress at the Met Gala, revealing on the red carpet she lost 16 lbs in three weeks to fit into the gown.

Related Articles
Nick Jonas Helps Wife Priyanka Chopra Take Down Hair After Wimbledon Date: ‘Ponytails Are Complicated’
Nick Jonas Helps Wife Priyanka Chopra Take Down Hair After Wimbledon Date: ‘Ponytails Are Complicated’
Zendaya and Anne Hathaway Seen Behind the Scenes of Their Bulgari Shoot Dancing in Unexpected Footwear
Zendaya and Anne Hathaway Dance in Unexpected Footwear During Bulgari Photo Shoot: Watch
Gigi Hadid Shocks Fans with Her Giant Leg Tattoo
Gigi Hadid Shocks Fans with a Giant Leg Tattoo: ‘Girl w the Dragon Tattoo Era’
ctress Margot Robbie attends a press conference for "Barbie" on July 03, 2023 in Seoul, South Korea.
Margot Robbie Kept Her Skin Barbie-Perfect Using 2 Things That You Already Have in Your Kitchen
Gracie; Selena Gomez; Taylor Swift
Selena Gomez's Sister Gracie Dyes Her Hair Purple for Taylor Swift's 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version')
Kim Kardashian attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show;Kim Kardashian Shares Snap of Chicago, Psalm and Saint Sleeping: ÂThe Days Are Long But The Years Are Short. Enjoy Every Second
Kim Kardashian Shares Snap of Chicago, Psalm and Saint Sleeping: ‘The Days Are Long but the Years Are Short. Enjoy Every Second’
Emily Blunt wearing Barbie pink shoes for Oppenheimer London Press
Emily Blunt May Star in ‘Oppenheimer,’ but She Wore Her ‘Barbie’ Pink Heels for Press in London
Andrea Bocelli's Son Matteo Urges Kim and Kourtney Kardashian to 'Share' amid Feud Over His Dad
Andrea Bocelli's Son Matteo Urges Kim and Kourtney Kardashian to 'Share' amid Feud over His Dad (Exclusive)
Cavinder Twins at the Espys
Go Inside the Cavinder Twins' Glam Night at the 2023 ESPYs (Exclusive)
Kim Kardashian and Kriss Jenner
Kim Kardashian as The Bachelorette? Kris Jenner Says, 'Hell No!'
Hugh Jackman new haircut for Wolverine
Fans Go Wild as Hugh Jackman Shows Off Freshly Cut Wolverine Hair
Megan Fox and her new hip tattoo
Megan Fox Debuts New Tattoos — Including a Risqué Hip Coverup of Ex Brian Austin Green’s Name
Jenny McCarthy attends day 3 of SiriusXM at Super Bowl LIV
Jenny McCarthy Posts a Cheeky BTS Photo of Her SKIMS Shoot: ‘One Brave Makeup Artist’
james-cameron-home07072305.jpg james-cameron-home07072306.jpg james-cameron-home07072308.jpg james-cameron-home07072307.jpg james-cameron-home07072309.jpg james-cameron-home07072310.jpg
Billie Eilish Transforms into Barbie with a Retro Blonde Hairstyle in the Teaser for Her Soundtrack Song
Kim Kardashian attends the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 12, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Baby2Baby); Kanye West attends a game between the Washington Wizards and the Los Angeles Lakers in the fourth quarter at Crypto.com Arena on March 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
Kim Kardashian Mourns the 'Kanye I Know' and Accepts Her Relationship 'Can Never Get Back' to the Good Times
Camila Alves McConaughey and mother-in-law Mary Kathlene McCabe
Camila McConaughey Skips Fashion Week to Dye Her Mother-in-Law's Hair at Home: 'Family Duties First'