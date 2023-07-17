Kim Kardashian Goes Blonde in Behind-the-Scenes Clips of Photo Shoot: ‘We Tried Some Fun Looks'

Kim Kardashian is going back to blonde!

The SKIMS founder, 42, revealed some new lighter locks on her Instagram Story Sunday as she shared a series of behind-the-scenes clips from her photo shoot with Alani Nutrition to promote her new energy drink ‘Kimade’.

“Alright, guys do we miss the blonde Kim?” Kardashian asked the camera as she pouted and showed off her figure in a white swimsuit. “This is kind of like honey-ish.”

In a second Story, Kardashian’s hairstylist Chris Appleton could then be heard asking her, “What about brunette? We both should be blonde immediately.”

Confirming her new look was a wig, Kardashian responded, “Blonde? You and I? Should Chris and I go blonde?”



Kardashian then posed for a mirror selfie in a white bikini as Appleton touched up her wig, which now featured a black bow. “Which Barbie is she?” The Kardashians star said.

“This one is limited edition,” replied Appleton.

“Oh limited edition,” added Kardashian as she walked towards the mirror.

She captioned the Story, “We tried some fun looks for the @alaninutrition shoot! Limited edition Barbie for sure @chrisappleton.”



Kardashian then shared a behind-the-scenes clip of a ski-themed image from the shoot in which she sported a white bikini, fluffy white jacket, white Moon boots and black sunglasses.



The reality star had a little trouble with the artificial snow and wind machine, however, as it kept getting up her nose.



Referencing her sister Khloé Kardashian’s tagline from the opening credits of their former reality show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim captioned the clip, “The wind you guys… Is this really necessary? @alaninutrition.”

“That’s beautiful Kim!” someone can be heard shouting in the background as Kim giggled and tried to clear the snow from around her face.



Kardashian styled her hair into long platinum blonde locks last year but went back to brunette in December for her family’s annual Christmas party.

"We're back," she said in a video shared to both Twitter and her Instagram Story on Christmas Eve, before blowing a kiss to the camera in a shiny silver dress.

Earlier that month, Kardashian toned down her platinum locks into a honey-blonde shade. At the time, she debuted the updated look when she stepped out in Miami at an Art Basel event on Dec. 1 hosted by W Magazine and Burberry.



Kardashian first bleached her hair last May to coordinate with her Marilyn Monroe dress at the Met Gala, revealing on the red carpet she lost 16 lbs in three weeks to fit into the gown.

