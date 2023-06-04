Kim Kardashian Believes Her Kids Will 'Appreciate My Silence' amid 'Hurtful' Drama with Ex Kanye West

Kim Kardashian opens up about keeping her drama with ex Kanye West to herself and praising him around their four children

Published on June 4, 2023 09:25 AM
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian with sons Saint and Psalm and daughter Chicago. Photo:

Hulu

Kim Kardashian always keeps her kids as her first priority.

In an emotional conversation with mom Kris Jenner in the second episode of season 3 of The Kardashians, released Thursday, the SKIMS co-founder, 42, opens up about how public drama with ex Kanye West affects their four kids — Psalm, 4, Chicago, 5, Saint, 7, and North, 9. 

"I still feel the need to not talk about it and protect it from my kids and I always will feel that way but God, if people knew," she says. "I would just never do that to my kids."

Speaking of the ups and downs of their relationships, Kardashian says she spent "hours and hours of my days as the cleanup crew."

Jenner points out that's why divorce ended up being the best option.

In a confessional, Kardashian adds, "It's the hardest feeling to watch someone you really loved, and you have a family with be so different than what you knew."

Jenner says she thinks that the former couple's oldest, 9-year-old North, "is hearing something, and maybe she won't say it. That's what breaks my heart."

Kardashian however explains that none of the kids are aware because of a policy she implements when their dad is making headlines.

Kim Kardashian and North West
Kim Kardashian/Instagram

"It's a chain to my whole household. No TV, only Apple TV," she says, explaining she "can't risk" them catching a news teaser.

"I have to figure out a way to protect and so they still haven't seen anything, but I go into crisis mode," Kardashian admits in the confessional. "I am the one being accused for and being blamed for so many things. And it really, really is hurtful and it sucks, but I can control how I react and I can control if I'm a mess. Then my kids will see that."

Jenner reassures her daughter that "there's nothing" the family wouldn't do for her, to which she says, "I just hate that I bring the drama."

"I really do believe that one day, my kids will appreciate my silence, my understanding, and my grace, and I will try to keep it together at all times."

