Kim Kardashian Shares Beautiful Tribute to Daughter North West on 10th Birthday

Kim Kardashian's oldest has hit double digits!

The mom of four celebrated on Thursday as daughter North West turns 10. The SKIMS founder, 42, posted a sweet tribute to her elder daughter on Instagram, writing, "My sweet special baby girl. I can’t believe you’re 10 years old North. My soul changed the day I met you and I love having you as my best friend."

The post included two selfies of the mom and daughter duo at a Los Angeles Lakers game. In the first photo, Kardashian smiled at the camera while North posed next to her courtside. In the second snapshot, Kardashian and North made matching kissy faces.

Kim Kardashian and North West. Kim Kardashian/Instagram

"Thank you for making me a mommy," the reality TV star wrote. "I love you so so so much and I will always be by your side forever."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kim Kardashian Instagram

In an episode of the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast last month, Kardashian chatted about her parenting style and how she commemorates her kids’ birthdays each year.

“Absolutely,” she replied when asked if being the best mom was the hardest job to live up to. “And I’m very confident, so every year I write each one of my kids about a four or five-page letter on their birthday, about what the year was like, who their friends are, silly words they’re saying, their favorite foods, all the silly things they do and a little journey of what the year is like.”

“And it’s so fun to see from the first year now, one of ‘em is almost 10 years old. And I know that they’ll appreciate this,” Kardashian continued. “I know that they’ll appreciate everything, even if they might have thought I was being a little harsh on them. I know that they’ll get it because I got it with my mom. I know they’ll get it with me.”

In addition to North, Kardashian shares her daughter Chicago, 5, and sons Psalm, 4, and Saint, 7, with ex-husband Kanye West.

Elsewhere in the podcast, Kardashian shared the biggest lessons she's learned from mom Kris Jenner that she wants to pass on to her children.

"I think just how she makes people feel. Really heard and welcomed," Kardashian began. " She really is the most warm, welcoming person, and it's just like her overall…it seems superficial, but it's not like her party planning skills. It's not even that."

"It's just the welcomingness of, I don't even know if these are words I'm saying, but just her ability to be so warm and to make everyone feel like they were invited here," she continued, giving the example of the "special Easter dinners" Jenner puts together for the family.

"She just has all this really special, nostalgic stuff around all the time and always tries to make everyone feel so special, but with a gathering so that everyone feels comfortable and can hang around," added the SKIMS founder. "She just loves people in her space. And loves to create these memories. I think that we all got that from her."

"If I can just pass that on to my kids, just the experiences that we have as a family, whether we're just sitting in our pajamas and hanging out. We make the time to be together and I hope that my kids wanna make the time to be together when they grow up with their cousins and their aunts and just the whole family."

